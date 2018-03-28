Morneau Shepell and LewerMark announce partnership to support international students

"We know international students are more likely to experience stigma associated with mental health and, as a result, are less likely to reach out for support," said Matthew McEvoy, Senior Director, Morneau Shepell. "With a significant number of students choosing to study outside of their home country, this offering is increasingly important for schools to extend to their students. By encouraging international students to seek support in times of need, together we can decrease the stigma and enhance the overall student experience."

The International Student Support Program provides students with 24/7 access to support that will enhance international student success. The platform, which integrates with existing campus resources, connects students to professionals and counselors who speak their native languages and understand the unique cultural challenges faced by students living abroad. Immediate support is available in six core languages, and ongoing support is provided in more than 60 languages via app, chat, web, telephone and video.

"It was a natural fit for us to partner with Morneau Shepell to meet the needs of international and study abroad students," said Mike Lewer, President and CEO of LewerMark. "Our focus to protect international students with meaningful insurance coverage and high-quality service, combined with Morneau Shepell's focus on preventative support to foster student wellbeing, makes this a perfect fit. We are pleased to provide this robust offering to our student population and continue to improve the lives of students studying at our partner institutions."

Campus administrators who are interested in learning more about the International Student Support Program and other features of LewerMark's international student insurance plan can contact: Jeff Foot, Ed.D, Executive Director of LewerMark, 800.821.7715, ext. 112 or via email at jfoot@lewer.com.

About LewerMark

LewerMark is a division of The Lewer Agency, a national Managing General Agent, Managing General Underwriter, and Third-Party Administrator dedicated to providing custom-designed health insurance solutions for international and study abroad students as well as employee benefits plan solutions to business owners of all sizes. Family owned and operated on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri, Lewer has more than 60 years' experience designing health insurance, retirement and estate planning, as well as comprehensive group benefits solutions tailored for the specific needs of each individual customer. For more information, please visit www.lewermark.com.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is a leading North American human resources consulting and technology company with global reach, delivering solutions that integrate both the needs of organizations and their people in employee assistance, health and wellness, benefits and retirement planning and pension administration. The Company is a leading provider of employee assistance programs and administrator of retirement and benefits plans, and has a growing presence in the North American market for absence and disability management solutions. Through strategic HR consulting, innovative plan design and comprehensive technology solutions, the Company is powering positive change in progressive organizations by helping clients solve complex workforce problems, increase employee productivity, reduce costs and improve their competitive position. Established in 1966, Morneau Shepell serves approximately 20,000 clients, ranging from small businesses to some of the largest corporations and associations. With more than 4,000 employees in offices across North America, Morneau Shepell provides services to organizations across North America and around the globe. For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

SOURCE Morneau Shepell US