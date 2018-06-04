Morneau Shepell and Michigan State University launch expanded student support program

The My SSP: Student Support Program complements MSU's existing on-campus services and connects students with advisors and/or counselors to develop coping strategies for challenges pertaining to health and wellness, family life, relationships and living away from home.

"We are pleased to partner with institutions like MSU that are expanding programs to safeguard students' health," said Matthew McEvoy, senior director, student support, Morneau Shepell. "We are excited to continue our partnership with MSU to complement the on-campus services it is providing to all its students and the international student support program."

My SSP connects MSU students with confidential support from advisors and/or counselors through instant 24/7 chat via the dedicated My SSP app, online and by telephone, as well as through video. All students also have the option of connecting with advisors and/or counselors in their preferred language and from their own culture, to help ensure students are in contact with professionals who understand their unique needs and can develop the best strategies. Immediate services are currently available in six core languages via the app, chat and telephone services, while ongoing support can also be facilitated in more than 60 languages via telephone and video appointment. Self-directed multilingual articles, videos and other resources are also available on the My SSP app.

"We are proud to partner with Morneau Shepell to provide this important service for our students," said Dave Weismantel, university physician, MSU. "We recognize that attending a university can be an exciting time, but also one of overwhelming change. As our student population continues to grow, diversify and face new mental health challenges, we will continue to make it our goal to supplement our existing services and provide our students with increasingly meaningful solutions that help their unique needs."

More information about Morneau Shepell's student support programs can be found at morneaushepell.com/student-support-programs.

About Michigan State University

Michigan State University has been working to advance the common good in uncommon ways for more than 150 years. One of the top research universities in the world, MSU focuses its vast resources on creating solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges, while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community through more than 200 programs of study in 17 degree-granting colleges.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is a leading North American human resources consulting and technology company with global reach, delivering solutions that integrate both the needs of organizations and their people in employee assistance, health and wellness, benefits and retirement planning and pension administration. The Company is a leading provider of employee assistance programs and administrator of retirement and benefits plans, and has a growing presence in the North American market for absence and disability management solutions. Through strategic HR consulting, innovative plan design and comprehensive technology solutions, the Company is powering positive change in progressive organizations by helping clients solve complex workforce problems, increase employee productivity, reduce costs and improve their competitive position. Established in 1966, Morneau Shepell serves approximately 20,000 clients, ranging from small businesses to some of the largest corporations and associations. With more than 4,000 employees in offices across North America, Morneau Shepell provides services to organizations across North America and around the globe. For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

