Morneau Shepell opens crisis line for those affected by shooting in Wisconsin

24/7 free crisis hotline now available to those in need: 1.877.757.7587

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As a result of the tragic shooting at the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors, Morneau Shepell has opened its national 24/7 crisis support hotline to offer professional emotional support to anyone affected by this traumatic event.

A crisis or traumatic event can trigger overwhelming emotional responses. When calling the crisis line, individuals receive crisis counseling support and/or referral to community resources. Anyone affected by this shooting in Wisconsin can reach the free crisis support line at 1.877.757.7587.

The Company's employee assistance program is also available to the employees of existing clients of Morneau Shepell through the designated toll-free number or by visiting workhealthlife.com/us.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is the leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that delivers an integrated approach to well-being through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing everything our clients need to support the mental, physical, social and financial well-being of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement and benefits consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

