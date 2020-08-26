Morneau Shepell opens crisis line for those affected by wildfires in western United States

24/7 free crisis hotline now available to those in need: 1.877.757.7587

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As historically large wildfires continue to burn across California, Oregon and Colorado, Morneau Shepell has opened its 24/7 crisis support hotline for anyone affected by the ongoing devastation.

"During this time, we offer our deepest sympathies to all who've lost loved ones, been displaced by or are battling, the hundreds of wildfires across the states," said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer. "The resiliency shown by all communities, families, and firefighters is truly humbling, and we want to do our part and offer emotional support to help people as they deal with these natural disasters."

A crisis or traumatic event can trigger overwhelming emotional responses. When calling the crisis line, individuals receive crisis counseling support and/or referral to community resources. Anyone affected by the wildfires in California, Oregon and Colorado, can reach the free crisis support line at 1.877.757.7587.

The Company's employee assistance program is also available to the employees of existing clients of Morneau Shepell through the designated toll-free number or by visiting workhealthlife.com/us.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is a leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to employee wellbeing through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing world-class solutions to our clients to support the mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

SOURCE Morneau Shepell Inc.

Related Links

http://www.morneaushepell.com/

