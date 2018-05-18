Morneau Shepell opens crisis line to support those affected by school shooting in Santa Fe

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and our thoughts continue to be with the students, parents, teachers and entire Sante Fe community as they cope with today's tragic events," said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer, Morneau Shepell. "School should be a safe, nurturing place for children to learn and grow, and we are saddened that the Santa Fe community has faced such a traumatic event. To help those looking for support to cope with today's events, we have opened our 24/7 crisis hotline and encourage anyone affected to reach out."

Morneau Shepell's national 24/7 crisis support line offers professional emotional support to anyone in crisis. When calling the crisis line, individuals receive crisis counselling support and/or referral to community resources. Anyone affected by the incident in Santa Fe can reach the crisis support line at 1.844.751.2133.

The Company's employee assistance program is also available to existing clients through the designated toll-free number or by visiting workhealthlife.com.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is a leading North American human resources consulting and technology company with global reach, delivering solutions that integrate both the needs of organizations and their people in employee assistance, health and wellness, benefits and retirement planning and pension administration. The Company is a leading provider of employee assistance programs and administrator of retirement and benefits plans, and has a growing presence in the North American market for absence and disability management solutions. Through strategic HR consulting, innovative plan design and comprehensive technology solutions, the Company is powering positive change in progressive organizations by helping clients solve complex workforce problems, increase employee productivity, reduce costs and improve their competitive position. Established in 1966, Morneau Shepell serves approximately 20,000 clients, ranging from small businesses to some of the largest corporations and associations. With more than 4,000 employees in offices across North America, Morneau Shepell provides services to organizations across North America and around the globe. For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

