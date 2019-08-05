Morning Calm Management Announces Carrollton Corporate Center

LANDOVER, Md., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morning Calm Management ("Morning Calm") today announced a continued investment in the renovation and rebranding of the Suburban Washington, D.C. office complex that will transform Metro-Plex I and Metro-Plex II, located on Corporate Drive in Landover, Maryland, to Carrollton Corporate Center. Carrollton Corporate Center consists of two buildings totaling 293,000 square feet situated on 12.7 acres.

Morning Calm Management

"We have seen tremendous success at the property before even implementing the full rebranding and renovation plan, and we know that the continued investment will continue to pay dividends," says Bryan Zenchyk, Morning Calm's Managing Director. "The new Carrollton Corporate Center will exemplify what a first-class office building should be."

In the short time since Morning Calm acquired the property in December 2017, full renovations have been completed to the lobbies, elevators, common corridors and restrooms. Three conferencing facilities, an updated fitness center, new exterior signage, LED parking lot lighting and small "spec suites" have been added, with more in planned renovations and upgrades on the way in the coming year.

Carrollton Corporate Center is located just outside the nation's capital and combines an exceptional corporate environment with a practical suburban location. Situated in Landover, Maryland, Carrollton Corporate Center is conveniently located less than 30 minutes away from Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, immediately off the Capital Beltway, placing it just minutes from the I-95, I-295, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and Route 50.

"Morning Calm brings their experience and energy to one of Prince George's County's most dynamic Transit Oriented Development locations, the New Carrollton Metro Station. We are excited to see the rebranding of the properties on that site, and are confident they will have great success, taking advantage of the unparalleled transportation options there," says David Iannucci, the President and CEO of Prince George's County Economic Development Corporation.

Morning Calm's proven track-rate in the area can best be seen through its renovation and repositioning of Capital Office Park, located in Greenbelt, Maryland, where in just 2 1/2 years since acquiring the office park, they have invested more than $13 million dollars in renovations and upgrades, taking the property's occupancy rate from about 50 percent to more than 70 percent today.

About Morning Calm Management

Morning Calm Management is a vertically integrated real estate management firm with a focus on special situation investing. Through its affiliates, the firm owns and manages approximately 5 million square feet of commercial real estate throughout the United States, including more than 1.5 million square feet in the DC Metro and Baltimore markets.

Media Contact:

Maggie Dove

mdove@morning-calm.com

561-383-2415

Related Files

Press Release - CCC Rebranding 8-3-19 FINAL.docx

Related Images

building-exterior.jpg

Building Exterior

Related Links

Company Website

SOURCE Morning Calm Management

Related Links

http://morning-calm.com

