Morning Technical Insight on These Auto Makers Stocks -- Ferrari, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors, and Honda Motor

Ferrari

Shares in Maranello, Italy headquartered Ferrari N.V. ended Friday's session 0.34% higher at $122.43 with a total trading volume of 415,705 shares. The stock has advanced 0.15% in the last month, 4.50% over the previous three months, and 70.85% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 8.61% above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Ferrari, which through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.62.

On April 10th, 2018, Ferrari reported that, under the common share buyback program announced on February 09th, 2018, the Company has purchased the common shares on the Italian Stock Exchange. After the purchases announced on April 10th, 2018 and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is €30,056,649.00 ($37,026,541.03) for a total amount of 307,856 common shares purchased.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Netherlands-based Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.'s shares rose slightly by 0.26%, closing the day at $23.41. A total volume of 3.05 million shares was traded. The stock has advanced 11.58% in the last month and 133.90% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 8.26% and 31.55% above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which operates through Ferrari and Maserati brands, have an RSI of 64.92.

On March 21st, 2018, research firm Nomura initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock.

On March 29th, 2018, FCA US LLC, a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles family of companies, announced that its Warren Stamping Plant was honored with a silver award in the Company's World Class Manufacturing (WCM) methodology. The Warren Stamping Plant is the seventh North American plant to earn such a designation. The plant was recognized for its efforts in expanding WCM throughout the facility.

General Motors

Last Friday, shares in Detroit, Michigan-based General Motors Co. declined slightly by 0.26%, closing the session at $38.73. The stock recorded a trading volume of 6.12 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.76% in the last month and 14.11% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.42% below its 50-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of General Motors, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide, have an RSI of 55.08.

On April 09th, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Equal-Weight' to 'Overweight'.

Honda Motor

Tokyo, Japan headquartered Honda Motor Co. Ltd's stock finished the session 0.11% higher at $34.98 with a total trading volume of 569,661 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.10% in the last month and 22.44% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.13% and 9.53%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Honda Motor, which develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide, have an RSI of 54.16.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morning-technical-insight-on-these-auto-makers-stocks----ferrari-fiat-chrysler-automobiles-general-motors-and-honda-motor-300630155.html

