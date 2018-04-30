Morning Technical Insight on These Auto Parts Stocks -- Allison Transmission, American Axle & Manufacturing, Aptiv, and Autoliv

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Allison Transmission Holdings

Shares in Indianapolis, Indiana headquartered Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. ended Friday's session 0.31% higher at $39.14 with a total trading volume of 918,440 shares. The stock has advanced 1.53% in the last month and 1.11% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 0.37% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Allison Transmission, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical US defense vehicles worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

Detroit, Michigan headquartered American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.'s shares saw a slight decline of 0.13%, closing the day at $15.89. A total volume of 1.86 million shares was traded. The stock has advanced 7.15% in the last month. The Company's shares are trading 3.25% above their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products, have an RSI of 55.56.

Aptiv

Last Friday, shares in Gillingham, the UK-based Aptiv PLC dropped 1.61%, closing the session at $86.01. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.14 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.85% in the last month and 28.42% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.40% above its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Aptiv, which together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide, have an RSI of 48.52.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm Berenberg upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'.

Autoliv

Stockholm, Sweden headquartered Autoliv Inc.'s stock finished the session 6.77% lower at $136.67. A total volume of 1.92 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 661,150 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 28.03% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 5.61%. Additionally, shares of Autoliv, which through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide, have an RSI of 31.42.

