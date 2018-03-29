Morning Technical Insight on These Auto Parts Stocks -- American Axle & Manufacturing, Aptiv, Autoliv, and BorgWarner

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on AXL, APTV, ALV, and BWA which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Research reports have been issued by WallStEquities.com on four Auto Parts stocks, particularly, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL), Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV), and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA). According to a First Research report, economic expansion in emerging markets worldwide is expected to drive healthy growth in the Auto Manufacturing sector over the next several years, which should bolster demand for auto parts. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

Detroit, Michigan headquartered American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.'s shares saw a decline of 3.45%, finishing Wednesday's trading session at $14.83. A total volume of 2.10 million shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 8.27%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41.86.

On March 23rd, 2018, American Axle & Manufacturing announced the interim results of the previously announced tender offer and consent solicitation by its subsidiary, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (the "Company"). As of 5:00 p.m. New York City time that day, a total of $383,094,000 principal amount of the Company's 6.25% senior notes due 2021 (CUSIP No. 02406P AM2) had been tendered and the related consents delivered. The tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m. New York City time on April 09th, 2018, unless extended.

On March 27th, 2018, research firm Citigroup upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'. Get the full research report on AXL for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=AXL

Aptiv

On Wednesday, shares in Gillingham, the UK-based Aptiv PLC recorded a trading volume of 1.99 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.76 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.79% lower at $82.82. The Company's shares have gained 23.02% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.82% below its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Aptiv, which together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide, have an RSI of 34.94. To experience our free membership services anytime/ anywhere and access the free report on APTV, click to register at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=APTV

Autoliv

Shares in Stockholm, Sweden headquartered Autoliv Inc. closed at $142.12, down 3.70% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 798,495 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 622,990 shares. The Company's shares have gained 11.51% over the previous three months and 39.46% over the past year. The stock is trading 13.28% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Autoliv, which through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide, have an RSI of 41.72.

On March 08th, 2018, Autoliv (ALV) was selected as supplier for Geely's Level 3 project, which includes ADAS electronic control units and software, radar systems, as well as mono vision and stereo vision camera systems. Geely selected ALV, including Zenuity, for its hardware and software capabilities and flawless execution in China. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on ALV at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ALV

BorgWarner

Auburn Hills, Michigan headquartered BorgWarner Inc.'s stock ended 1.12% lower at $48.65 with a total trading volume of 1.14 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 16.53% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 2.51%. Furthermore, shares of BorgWarner, which provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide, have an RSI of 39.61.

On March 22nd, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underweight' to 'Overweight'.

On March 27th, 2018, BorgWarner debuted its Electro-Mechanical On-Demand (EMOD) transfer case on the 2019 Ram 1500 4x4 pickup truck. Building on the Company's proven Torque-On-Demand® clutching system, the new EMOD technology delivers faster response and higher torque output for better on- and off-road performance. For automakers, the scalable system offers easy traction calibration and integration for a variety of vehicles, from small SUVs to heavy-duty pickup trucks. Know more about BWA in our free research coverage at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BWA

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morning-technical-insight-on-these-auto-parts-stocks----american-axle--manufacturing-aptiv-autoliv-and-borgwarner-300621578.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities