Morning Technical Insight on These Business Equipment Stocks -- On Track Innovations, Pitney Bowes, Steelcase, and VeriFone Systems

On Track Innovations

Shares in Rosh Pina, Israel headquartered On Track Innovations Ltd ended Friday's session 2.77% lower at $0.96 with a total trading volume of 148,918 shares. The stock is trading 10.39% below its 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 37.45.

On April 02nd, 2018, On Track Innovations announced that its management is scheduled to present at The MicroCap Conference in New York City. The conference is being held from April 09th, 2018, to April 10th, 2018 at the JW Marriott Essex House. Management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on April 10th, 2018 and is scheduled to present at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Pitney Bowes

Stamford, Connecticut headquartered Pitney Bowes Inc.'s shares saw a decline of 2.01%, closing the day at $10.73. A total volume of 1.15 million shares was traded. The stock is trading 12.85% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Pitney Bowes, which offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 26.82.

Steelcase

Grand Rapids, Michigan headquartered Last Friday, shares in Steelcase Inc. dropped 2.11%, closing the session at $13.90. The stock recorded a trading volume of 344,385 shares. The Company's shares are trading 3.10% below their 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Steelcase, which manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products, have an RSI of 48.38.

On March 20th, 2018, Steelcase's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share, to be paid on or before April 13th, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 30th, 2018.

VeriFone Systems

San Jose, California headquartered VeriFone Systems Inc.'s stock finished the session 3.56% lower at $15.17 with a total trading volume of 1.32 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 11.37%. Shares of the Company, which provides payments and commerce solutions at the point of sale worldwide, have an RSI of 31.80.

On March 11th, 2018 at the Money20/20 Asia, VeriFone Systems introduced the first in a line of commerce solutions that brings mobility, payment, and commerce into one powerful, portable device. Carbon Mobile 5 enables checkout and the ability to run Android apps such as point of sale, loyalty, and inventory management. It will be available with and without an integrated printer, and both variations come with the advanced feature set necessary to support in-aisle sales, clienteling, endless aisle solutions, among others.

