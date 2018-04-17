Morning Technical Insight on These Diversified Utilities Stocks -- PNM Resources, Sempra Energy, TerraForm Power, and UGI Corp.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

PNM Resources

Albuquerque, New Mexico headquartered PNM Resources Inc.'s shares rose 2.38%, finishing Monday's trading session at $38.70. A total volume of 407,596 shares was traded. In the last month and the previous three months, the stock has advanced 5.59% and 8.40%, respectively. Additionally, the Company's shares have gained 3.48% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 6.45%. Moreover, shares of PNM Resources, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 66.59.

On April 09th, 2018, PNM Resources announced that it will report its Q1 2018 financial results prior to the market opening on April 27th, 2018. The earnings news release will be issued at 6:30 a.m. ET. Management will also host a live conference call and webcast that morning at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide other Company's updates.

On April 12th, 2018, research firm Evercore ISI upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'In-line'. Get the full research report on PNM for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PNM

Sempra Energy

On Monday, shares in San Diego, California headquartered Sempra Energy recorded a trading volume of 1.93 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.06% higher at $111.79. The Company's shares have gained 4.58% over the previous three months and 0.26% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.54% above its 50-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Sempra Energy, which together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 56.90.

On April 12th, 2018, Sempra Energy announced that its Mexican subsidiary, Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V., plans to develop, build, and operate a receipt, storage, and send-out liquid fuels marine terminal at the La Jovita Energy Hub in Ensenada, Mexico. With an expected investment of approximately $130 million, the new Baja Refinados liquid fuels terminal will have an initial storage capacity of 1 million barrels of gasoline and diesel that will increase the fuel supply capacity and reliability in Baja California. To experience our free membership services anytime/ anywhere and access the free report on SRE, click to register at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SRE

TerraForm Power

Shares in Bethesda, Maryland headquartered TerraForm Power Inc. closed at $11.09, climbing slightly by 0.09% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 358,185 shares. The Company's shares have gained 7.56% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.03% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of TerraForm Power, which together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets, have an RSI of 50.96.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm RBC Capital Markets initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $13 per share. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on TERP at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TERP

UGI Corp.

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based UGI Corp.'s stock ended 2.12% higher at $45.85 with a total trading volume of 599,633 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.60% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 4.49%. Furthermore, shares of UGI, which distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 68.99.

On April 10th, 2018, UGI Corp. announced that it will report the results of its second fiscal quarter after the market closes on May 02nd, 2018. The Company will hold a live audio webcast of its conference call on May 03rd, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its results and other current activities. The webcast may be accessed under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Know more about UGI in our free research coverage at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=UGI

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: 21 32 044 483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morning-technical-insight-on-these-diversified-utilities-stocks----pnm-resources-sempra-energy-terraform-power-and-ugi-corp-300631016.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

