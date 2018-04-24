Morning Technical Insight on these Electric Utilities Stocks -- Alliant Energy, Ameren, American Electric Power, and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on LNT, AEE, AEP, and CIG which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Research reports have been issued by WallStEquities.com on Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE: LNT), Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE), American Electric Power Co. Inc. (NYSE: AEP), and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG). According to a Value Line report, most investors purchase Electric Utilities stocks for their high dividend yields. Another key attraction of these equities is their defensive characteristics. Most electric utility stocks are less risky and less volatile than non-utility issues. Capital appreciation is not a major consideration for electric utility investors. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Alliant Energy

Madison, Wisconsin headquartered Alliant Energy Corporation's stock finished Monday's session 0.36% higher at $41.69. A total volume of 953,294 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 5.41% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.92% and 0.33%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Alliant Energy, which operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 63.94.

On April 16th, 2018, Alliant Energy's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.335 per share, payable on May 15th, 2018, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on April 30th, 2018.

Ameren

Shares in St. Louis, Missouri headquartered Ameren Corporation ended at $56.63, up 0.64% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.47 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.11% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.28%. Moreover, shares of Ameren, which operates as a public utility holding company in the US, have an RSI of 54.86.

On March 27th, 2018, research firm Gabelli & Co initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $66 per share.

On April 17th, 2018, Ameren announced that Warner L. Baxter, Chairman, President and CEO, will join Martin J. Lyons, Executive Vice President and CFO, in a conference call on May 09th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's Q1 2018 earnings, earnings guidance, and other matters. The call will be broadcast live on the Company's investors website.

American Electric Power

Columbus, Ohio headquartered American Electric Power Company, Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 0.03% lower at $68.44 with a total trading volume of 1.85 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.60% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.28%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the US, have an RSI of 55.31.

On March 26th, 2018, American Electric Power announced that it has named John M. McManus Senior Vice President - Environmental Services, effective March 24th, 2018. McManus was promoted from Vice President - Environmental Services - a position he has held since 2003. He will continue to report to Mark C. McCullough, Executive Vice President - Generation.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais

On Monday, shares in Belo Horizonte, Brazil headquartered Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais recorded a trading volume of 2.96 million shares. The stock finished the day 1.22% lower at $2.42. The Company's shares have advanced 18.63% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 0.60%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil, have an RSI of 48.83.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm JP Morgan downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Overweight' to 'Neutral'.

