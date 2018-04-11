Morning Technical Insight on these Food Stocks -- Pinnacle Foods, Post Holdings, Sanderson Farms, and Kraft Heinz

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on PF, POST, SAFM, and KHC which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. PatSnap reported that the Major Diversified Food industry has a total of 19,573 granted patents and 31,811 patent applications distributed into 17,121 patent families, as of March 12th, 2018. Based on the countries of patent applications, the key markets are Japan, USA, and European Patent Office. Ahead of today's trading session, WallStEquities.com observes the recent performance of Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE: PF), Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST), Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM), and The Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ: KHC). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Pinnacle Foods

Parsippany, New Jersey headquartered Pinnacle Foods Inc.'s shares rose slightly by 0.64%, finishing Tuesday's trading session at $54.97. A total volume of 1.11 million shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 2.83%. Moreover, shares of Pinnacle Foods, which manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.53.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Piper Jaffray resumed its 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $64 per share.

On March 15th, 2018, Pinnacle Foods announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC, completed the refinancing of its senior secured credit facilities in a significantly oversubscribed transaction. In conjunction with this announcement, the Company affirms its recently-provided outlook for 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.85 to $2.95, which contemplated the benefit of the refinancing in 2018.

Post Holdings

On Tuesday, shares in St. Louis, Missouri headquartered Post Holdings Inc. recorded a trading volume of 762,713 shares. The stock ended the session 0.74% higher at $79.13. The Company's shares are trading 3.48% above their 50-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Post Holdings, which operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 60.44.

On March 28th, 2018, Post Holdings announced that one of its subsidiaries has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the SEC related to its proposed initial public offering for its private brands business. The number of shares of stock and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Sanderson Farms

Shares in Laurel, Mississippi headquartered Sanderson Farms Inc. closed at $114.27, climbing slightly by 0.06% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 376,331 shares. The Company's shares have gained 10.15% over the past year. The stock is trading 7.71% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Sanderson Farms, which produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the US, have an RSI of 38.95.

Kraft Heinz

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania headquartered The Kraft Heinz Co.'s stock ended 0.99% higher at $61.25 with a total trading volume of 4.68 million shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 9.80%. Shares of the Company, which manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the US, Canada, Europe, and internationally, have an RSI of 38.78.

On March 15th, 2018, research firm Societe Generale initiated a 'Sell' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $60 per share.

On March 21st, 2018, Mealtime Stories, LLC, the joint venture between Kraft Heinz and Oprah Winfrey, and Sabatino North America LLC, the maker of Truffle Zest®, announced a joint promotion agreement. Under the agreement, the companies will jointly promote O, That's Good! Products, the Truffle Zest® product, and any future Truffle Zest® flavor line extensions in the US.

