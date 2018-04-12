Morning Technical Insight on These Home Improvement Stores Stocks -- Floor & Decor, Lumber Liquidators, Home Depot, and Tile Shop

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on FND, LL, HD, and TTS which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com has initiated coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND), Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL), The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD), and Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS). Companies in the Home Improvement Stores industry sell a range of home repair and maintenance goods, such as hardware, tools, and electrical goods, for construction and renovations. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Floor & Decor Holdings

Smyrna, Georgia-based Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.'s shares saw a decline of 3.24%, finishing Wednesday's trading session at $54.02. A total volume of 1.01 million shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 715,650 shares. In the last month and the previous three months, the stock has advanced 17.33% and 17.05%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 12.42% and 28.62%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 60.24.

On April 11th, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings

On Wednesday, shares in Toano, Virginia headquartered Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. recorded a trading volume of 542,899 shares. The stock ended the session 0.44% lower at $22.82. The Company's shares have gained 2.70% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.66% below its 50-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Lumber Liquidators, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories, have an RSI of 42.16.

On March 16th, 2018, research firm Loop Capital upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'.

On April 02nd, 2018, Lumber Liquidators announced its recent donation of new flooring to two organizations that provide services to people with autism and other disabilities to mark World Autism Day. The Company donated 1,100 square feet of CoreLuxe Beachcomber Oak engineered vinyl plank to Shining Hope Farms of Conover, North Carolina to help renovate the caregiver house. It also donated 1,000 square feet of Dream Home Rolling Falls Oak laminate to the On Your Mark organization of Staten Island, New York.

Home Depot

Shares in Atlanta, Georgia-based The Home Depot Inc. closed at $172.86, slightly down 0.36% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.91 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 16.63% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.33% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Home Depot, which operates as a home improvement retailer, have an RSI of 42.70.

On April 02nd, 2018, Home Depot announced that Stephanie Linnartz has been nominated for election to the Company's Board of Directors at its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders. Linnartz is the Executive Vice President and Global Chief Commercial Officer of Marriott International, where she oversees consumer interaction with some of the world's most recognized hotel brands.

On April 11th, 2018, research firm Gabelli & Co initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $206 per share.

Tile Shop Holdings

Plymouth, Minnesota headquartered Tile Shop Holdings Inc.'s stock ended 1.80% lower at $5.45 with a total trading volume of 749,447 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 18.08%. Shares of the Company, which operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the US, have an RSI of 38.25.

On April 06th, 2018, Tile Shop announced that it will release its financial results for Q1 ended March 31st, 2018 on April 19th, 2018, at 6:00 a.m. ET. The Company will conduct a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET that same day. A live webcast of the call will be available under the investor relations section of the Company's website.

