Morning Technical Insight on these Internet Stocks -- Facebook, Fang, Groupon, and Meet Group

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Facebook

Menlo Park, California headquartered Facebook Inc.'s shares rose slightly by 0.46%, finishing Tuesday's trading session at $156.11. A total volume of 42.04 million shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 33.23 million shares. The stock has advanced 9.90% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 9.72%. Moreover, shares of Facebook, which provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 33.29.

On April 02nd, 2018, research firm Pivotal Research Group reiterated its 'Sell' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $152 a share to $138 a share.

On April 02nd, 2018, Facebook announced that its Q1 2018 financial results will be released after market close on April 25th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day to discuss its results. The live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website. Get the full research report on FB for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FB

Fang Holdings

On Tuesday, shares in Beijing, China-based Fang Holdings Ltd recorded a trading volume of 1.65 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.36% higher at $5.22. The Company's shares have gained 9.66% in the last month and 60.12% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.82% above its 50-day moving average and 21.76% above its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Fang, which operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services, have an RSI of 60.86.

On March 29th, 2018, Fang announced its unaudited financial results for Q4 and fiscal year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, total revenues were $112.2 million, operating expenses were $51.9 million, and net income attributable to Company shareholders was $15.2 million. For the full year, total revenues were $444.3 million, operating expenses were $232.9 million, and net income attributable to Company's shareholders was $16.3 million. To experience our free membership services anytime/ anywhere and access the free report on SFUN, click to register at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SFUN

Groupon

Shares in Chicago, Illinois headquartered Groupon Inc. closed at $4.26, climbing slightly by 0.24% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4.88 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 8.40% over the past year. The stock is trading 8.57% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Groupon, which operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally, have an RSI of 38.23.

On March 05th, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underweight' to 'Equal-Weight'.

On March 09th, 2018, Groupon announced that it has renewed the lease for its Groupon Goods fulfillment center at 1081 Aviation Boulevard in Hebron, Kentucky. The new lease is for five years and runs until 2023. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on GRPN at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GRPN

Meet Group

New Hope, Pennsylvania headquartered The Meet Group Inc.'s stock ended 1.04% higher at $1.94. A total volume of 1.14 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.05 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 22.94%. Furthermore, shares of Meet Group, which owns and operates a social network for meeting new people primarily on mobile platforms in the US, have an RSI of 36.60.

On March 07th, 2018, Meet Group reported the financial results for its Q4 and full year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, total revenue was $40.1 million, GAAP net loss was $67.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $10.5 million. For the full year, total revenue was $123.8 million, GAAP net loss was $64.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $31.6 million.

On March 08th, 2018, research firm ROTH Capital reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $4 a share to $3.25 a share. Know more about MEET in our free research coverage at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MEET

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morning-technical-insight-on-these-internet-stocks----facebook-fang-groupon-and-meet-group-300624182.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

