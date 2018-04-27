Morning Technical Insight on These Internet Stocks -- Net Element, SINA, Snap, and Square

http://www.wallstequities.com/registration

Net Element

North Miami Beach, Florida headquartered Net Element Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 9.28% lower at $8.02. A total volume of 494,366 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 11.70% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.82% and 25.24%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Net Element, which operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 49.88.

SINA

Shares in Beijing, China headquartered SINA Corp. ended at $93.21, up 1.74% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 374,319 shares. The Company's shares have gained 34.48% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 14.39%. Moreover, shares of SINA, which through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in China, have an RSI of 36.33.

Snap

Venice, California headquartered Snap Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 1.10% higher at $14.70 with a total trading volume of 22.30 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.22% over the previous three months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 10.94%. Additionally, shares of Snap, which operates as a camera company in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 44.51.

On April 11th, 2018, research firm Monness Crespi & Hardt resumed its 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock.

Square

On Thursday, shares in San Francisco, California headquartered Square Inc. recorded a trading volume of 10.01 million shares. The stock finished the day 4.45% higher at $46.74. The Company's shares have advanced 158.52% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 24.57%. Furthermore, shares of Square, which provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 45.99.

On April 23rd, 2018, research firm KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $52 a share to $55 a share.

