Morning Technical Insight on These IT Services Stocks -- Gartner, International Business Machines, Jianpu Technology, and NCR Corp.

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on IT, IBM, JT, and NCR which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com revisits the Information Technology Services industry, which provides services such as software support, computer systems design, and data processing facilities management. Under assessment this morning are these four equities: Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM), Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT), and NCR Corp. (NYSE: NCR). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Gartner

Stamford, Connecticut headquartered Gartner Inc.'s shares rose 1.01%, finishing Wednesday's trading session at $117.97. A total volume of 628,186 shares was traded. The stock has advanced 8.28% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 4.27%. Moreover, shares of Gartner, which operates as a research and advisory company, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41.48.

On March 28th, 2018, Gartner said that according to data from the latest Global Talent Monitor report of its subsidiary, CEB Inc., employee confidence in the Business Confidence Index reached a seven-year high of 54.9 in Q4 2017, up from a score of 53 in Q4 2016. In addition, 33% of employees worldwide intend to stay with their organization, down 1.3% from Q3 2017. Get the full research report on IT for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=IT

International Business Machines

On Wednesday, shares in Armonk, New York headquartered International Business Machines Corp. recorded a trading volume of 4.80 million shares. The stock ended the session 2.85% higher at $154.12. The Company's shares are trading 1.34% above their 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of IBM, which operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide, have an RSI of 48.42.

On March 20th, 2018, IBM announced the launch of the IBM Watson Data Kits, which are designed to accelerate the development of AI applications to help support faster, more-informed decision making for business leaders. Watson Data Kits will provide companies across industries with pre-enriched, machine-readable, and industry-specific data that can enable them to scale AI across their business. To experience our free membership services anytime/ anywhere and access the free report on IBM, click to register at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=IBM

Jianpu Technology

Shares in Beijing, China headquartered Jianpu Technology Inc. closed at $5.40, down 5.92% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 476,381 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 365,970 shares. The Company's shares are trading 19.22% below their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Jianpu Technology, which operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in China, have an RSI of 33.28. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on JT at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=JT

NCR Corp.

Atlanta, Georgia headquartered NCR Corp.'s stock ended 0.74% higher at $31.34 with a total trading volume of 568,845 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 7.62%. Shares of the Company, which provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide, have an RSI of 39.15.

On March 22nd, 2018, NCR Corp. announced that Bill Nuti, Chairman and CEO, has informed the Board of Directors that he intends to step down for health reasons, upon the naming of a new CEO. The Company also announced that Paul Langenbahn, Executive Vice President of NCR Software, has been promoted to COO, succeeding Mark Benjamin, who has resigned to pursue an opportunity outside NCR. Know more about NCR in our free research coverage at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NCR

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morning-technical-insight-on-these-it-services-stocks----gartner-international-business-machines-jianpu-technology-and-ncr-corp-300624898.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities