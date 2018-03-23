Morning Technical Insight on These Metals & Minerals Stocks -- SRC Energy, Turquoise Hill Resources, US Silica, and Uranium Energy

www.wallstequities.com/registration

SRC Energy

Denver, Colorado headquartered SRC Energy Inc.'s shares rose slightly by 0.53%, finishing Thursday's trading session at $9.41. A total volume of 3.46 million shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 2.60 million shares. In the last month and the previous three months, the stock has advanced 8.66% and 15.46%, respectively. Additionally, the Company's shares have gained 22.85% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.09% and 12.04%, respectively. Moreover, shares of SRC Energy, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 55.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources

On Thursday, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd recorded a trading volume of 3.89 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 3.44 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.22% lower at $3.25. The Company's shares have gained 17.75% in the last month and 5.18% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.21% above its 50-day moving average and 5.66% above its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company, have an RSI of 56.41.

On March 20th, 2018, Turquoise Hill Resources announced that Oyu Tolgoi has achieved a significant underground development milestone with the completed sinking of Shaft 5 at a final depth of 1,178 meters. During Q4 2017, installation of the shaft exhaust fan commenced and is on target to be finished in early Q2 2018.

US Silica Holdings

Shares in Frederick, Maryland headquartered US Silica Holdings Inc. closed at $26.63, down 1.41% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.30 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 5.88% in the last month. The stock is trading 13.28% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of US Silica, which produces and sells commercial silica in the US, have an RSI of 41.03.

On February 27th, 2018, research firm B. Riley FBR, Inc. reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $40 a share to $38 a share.

On March 19th, 2018, US Silica announced that is has signed an agreement to sell three transloads, located in the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Appalachian Basins, to CIG Logistics for $75 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close by the end of this month, pending financing.

Uranium Energy

Corpus Christi, Texas-based Uranium Energy Corp.'s stock ended 1.48% lower at $1.33 with a total trading volume of 732,369 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.53% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 8.51%. Furthermore, shares of Uranium Energy, which operates as a uranium mining and exploration company, have an RSI of 43.06.

On March 12th, 2018, Uranium Energy reported that, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the Company filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended January 31st, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes, and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on both the SEC's and the Company's websites.

