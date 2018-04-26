Morning Technical Insight on These Personal Products Stocks -- Herbalife Nutrition, Kimberly-Clark, Nu Skin Enterprises, and Spectrum Brands

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on HLF, KMB, NUS, and SPB which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com shifts focus on the Personal Products industry, which comprises manufacturers of personal and beauty care products (including cosmetics and perfumes). Under evaluation this morning are these four equities: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF), Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB), Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS), and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Herbalife Nutrition

Los Angeles, California headquartered Herbalife Ltd's stock finished Wednesday's session 1.27% higher at $103.30. A total volume of 947,419 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 32.08% over the previous three months and 64.94% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 8.39% and 34.81%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Herbalife, which develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, EMEA region, and Asia/Pacific, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 70.53.

On April 24th, 2018, Herbalife Ltd announced its name change to "Herbalife Nutrition Ltd," as approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders. Common shares of Herbalife Nutrition, which are traded on the NYSE, began trading under the new name on April 25th, 2018. The ticker symbol remains "HLF". Get the full research report on HLF for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HLF

Kimberly-Clark

Shares in Dallas, Texas headquartered Kimberly-Clark Corp. ended at $102.30, up 1.89% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.84 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 2.54 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 6.72%. Moreover, shares of Kimberly-Clark, which together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide, have an RSI of 37.88.

On April 12th, 2018, Kimberly-Clark has approved a capacity expansion project at its Mobile, Alabama manufacturing facility that will support K-C Professional's continued bath tissue category growth in North America. With an estimated investment of more than $100 million, this two-year project is expected to deliver improved capacity, greater manufacturing efficiency, and enhanced product quality. To experience our free membership services anytime/ anywhere and access the free report on KMB, click to register at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=KMB

Nu Skin Enterprises

Provo, Utah headquartered Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 0.28% higher at $71.64 with a total trading volume of 427,474 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 25.44% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 8.05%. Additionally, shares of Nu Skin, which develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide, have an RSI of 45.83. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on NUS at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NUS

Spectrum Brands Holdings

On Wednesday, shares in Middleton, Wisconsin headquartered Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. recorded a trading volume of 636,748 shares. The stock finished the day 0.81% lower at $94.23. The Company's shares have advanced 2.08% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 4.11%. Furthermore, shares of Spectrum Brands, which manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products, have an RSI of 38.30.

On April 23rd, 2018, Spectrum Brands Holdings' Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 05th, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 15th, 2018. Know more about SPB in our free research coverage at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SPB

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morning-technical-insight-on-these-personal-products-stocks----herbalife-nutrition-kimberly-clark-nu-skin-enterprises-and-spectrum-brands-300637105.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities