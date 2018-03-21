Morning Technical Insight on These Property Management Stocks -- Acadia Realty Trust, JBG Smith Properties, Kennedy-Wilson, and Washington Prime

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust's shares saw a decline of 1.02%, finishing Tuesday's trading session at $24.23. A total volume of 535,906 shares was traded. In the last month, the stock has advanced 5.07%. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 0.78%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which focuses on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual - Core and Fund - operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.23.

On February 27th, 2018, Acadia Realty Trust announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per common share for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018, payable on April 13th, 2018, to holders of record as of March 30th, 2018.

JBG Smith Properties

On Tuesday, shares in Chevy Chase, Maryland-based JBG Smith Properties recorded a trading volume of 747,703 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 471,370 shares. The stock ended the session 1.53% higher at $33.92. The Company's shares have gained 3.35% in the last month. The stock is trading 2.32% above its 50-day moving average and 1.51% above its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which operates as a real estate company in the US, have an RSI of 55.54.

On February 26th, 2018, JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) announced the closing of a joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to develop and own 1900 N Street, an under-construction office asset consisting of approximately 271,000 square feet in the CBD of Washington, DC. CPPIB will commit approximately $101 million for a 45% interest, based on a total capitalization of approximately $225 million. The property was 29.6% preleased as of Q3 2017. JBGS will continue to develop, manage, and lease the asset.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

Shares in Beverly Hills, California headquartered Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. closed at $17.15, up 1.48% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.67 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.16 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.31% in the last month. The stock is trading 0.45% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Kennedy-Wilson, which operates as a real estate investment company, have an RSI of 54.48.

On March 09th, 2018, research firm JMP Securities upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Market Perform' to 'Market Outperform'.

Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc.'s stock ended 1.61% lower at $6.10. A total volume of 2.74 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.69 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 5.86%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the US, have an RSI of 41.45.

On March 12th, 2018, Washington Prime announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire through a sale-leaseback transaction four Sears department stores and four adjacent Sears Auto Centers located at Tier One assets. The purchase price is approximately $28.5 million, and the Company expects to complete the acquisition during Q2 2018, subject to due diligence and customary closing conditions.

