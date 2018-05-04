Morning Technical Insight on These Resorts & Casinos Stocks -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Penn National Gaming

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Hong Kong-based Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd's shares saw a slight decline of 0.19%, finishing Thursday's trading session at $31.90. A total volume of 3.08 million shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 2.37 million shares. In the last month and the previous three months, the stock has advanced 13.24% and 6.12%, respectively. Additionally, the Company's shares have gained 41.90% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 10.03% and 23.44%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 62.49.

On April 23rd, 2018, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has partnered with digital entertainment platform Garena to host the 2018 League of Legends Master Series (LMS) Spring Final at Studio City Macau. The LMS tournament was held on April 22nd, 2018, in Macau for the first time as one of the enclave's largest eSports events before an audience of 2,000. Get the full research report on MLCO for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MLCO

MGM Resorts International

On Thursday, shares in Nevada-based MGM Resorts International recorded a trading volume of 8.08 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.19% higher at $31.28. The Company's shares have gained 0.55% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.27% below its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of MGM Resorts, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the US and China, have an RSI of 34.92.

On April 16th, 2018, MGM Resorts (MGM), along with its venture partner, announced the execution of a definitive agreement to sell the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Illinois, of which a subsidiary of the Company owns a 50% interest, to Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for $327.5 million in cash, subject to a working capital adjustment. MGM will receive its 50% share of the net proceeds, or approximately $162 million, after certain transaction costs.

On April 27th, 2018, research firm Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its 'Market Perform' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $39 a share to $34 a share. To experience our free membership services anytime/ anywhere and access the free report on MGM, click to register at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MGM

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Shares in Florida headquartered Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd closed at $51.10, down 1.79% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.01 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 6.70% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company, have an RSI of 36.43.

On April 18th, 2018, research firm Deutsche Bank upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy', with a target price of $66 per share.

On April 24th, 2018, Norwegian Cruise Line announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham as a new independent member, effective April 23rd, 2018. Ms. Thomas-Graham's appointment increases the Board from nine to 10 members, seven of whom are independent. She will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit Committee. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on NCLH at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NCLH

Penn National Gaming

Pennsylvania-based Penn National Gaming Inc.'s stock ended 0.23% lower at $30.50 with a total trading volume of 1.28 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 17.26% in the last month and 61.03% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 13.36% and 16.56%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company have an RSI of 71.89.

On April 12th, 2018, Penn National Gaming announced that at its meeting that day, the Illinois Gaming Board approved the proposed financing for the Company's pending acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc., subject to customary conditions. The completion of the proposed transaction is contingent on receipt of additional regulatory approvals, as well as certain other conditions. Know more about PENN in our free research coverage at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PENN

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morning-technical-insight-on-these-resorts--casinos-stocks----melco-resorts--entertainment-mgm-resorts-norwegian-cruise-line-and-penn-national-gaming-300642751.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities