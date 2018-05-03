Morning Technical Insight on These Services Stocks -- Gannett, New York Times, Meredith, and Thomson Reuters

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Gannett

McLean, Virginia headquartered Gannett Co. Inc.'s shares rose slightly by 0.83%, finishing Wednesday's trading session at $9.77. A total volume of 582,035 shares was traded. Over the past year, the stock has advanced 18.00%. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 0.78%. Moreover, shares of Gannett, which operates as a media and marketing solutions company, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53.00.

On April 16th, 2018, Gannett announced that it will report its Q1 2018 financial results before the market opens on May 07th, 2018. Robert Dickey, CEO, and Alison Engel, CFO, will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. The call may be accessed on the Company's investors website.

New York Times

On Wednesday, shares in New York headquartered The New York Times Co. recorded a trading volume of 3.25 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 2.51 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.31% higher at $23.00. The Company's shares have gained 60.84% over the past year. The stock is trading 12.56% above its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide, have an RSI of 50.51.

On April 26th, 2018, New York Times announced that Roland A. Caputo has been named CFO, effective April 30th, 2018. He will report to the Company's CEO, Mark Thompson.

Meredith

Shares in Des Moines, Iowa headquartered Meredith Corp. closed at $52.15, climbing 1.36% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 422,653 shares. The Company's shares are trading 4.09% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Meredith, which operates as a diversified media company in the US, have an RSI of 43.11.

On April 24th, 2018, Meredith announced a definitive agreement to purchase KPLR-TV, the CW affiliate in the St. Louis market, for $65 million, subject to certain purchase price adjustments. The transaction, in which Meredith will purchase all of the stock of KPLR, Inc., is expected to close concurrently with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s acquisition of Tribune Media Company, and after the parties receive regulatory approvals.

Thomson Reuters

Toronto, Canada-based Thomson Reuters Corp.'s stock ended 1.02% lower at $39.75 with a total trading volume of 603,585 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.13% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 0.42%. Furthermore, shares of Thomson Reuters, which provides news and information for professional markets worldwide, have an RSI of 50.53.

On April 24th, 2018, research firm National Bank Financial upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Sector Perform' to 'Outperform'.

On April 24th, 2018, research firm National Bank Financial upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Sector Perform' to 'Outperform'.

On April 26th, 2018, Thomson Reuters announced that its ONESOURCE Global Tax for SAP Ariba Solutions has achieved SAP certification as integrated with cloud solutions from SAP. The ONESOURCE solution, launched in 2017, helps companies using SAP Ariba cloud services to seamlessly calculate and comply with taxes associated with global procurement business transactions. Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE is an industry-leading global corporate tax technology platform that enables tax compliance and reporting in over 180 countries.

