Morning Technical Insight on These Shipping Stocks -- Safe Bulkers, Ship Finance, Scorpio Tankers, and Teekay

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Safe Bulkers

Monaco-based Safe Bulkers Inc.'s shares saw a decline of 3.33%, finishing Tuesday's trading session at $3.48. A total volume of 603,184 shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 467,890 shares. In the last month and the previous three months, the stock has advanced 10.13% and 10.48%, respectively. Additionally, the Company's shares have surged 154.01% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.60% and 24.98%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Safe Bulkers, which provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.29.

On January 12th, 2018, Safe Bulkers announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Company's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares; a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares; and a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares, for the period from October 30th, 2017, to January 29th, 2018. Each dividend will be paid on January 30th, 2018, to all shareholders of record as of January 23rd, 2018. Get the full research report on SB for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SB

Ship Finance International

On Tuesday, shares in Bermuda-based Ship Finance International Ltd recorded a trading volume of 915,707 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 670,970 shares. The stock ended the session 1.27% lower at $15.50. The Company's shares have gained 4.03% in the last month, 5.08% over the previous three months, and 0.98% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.81% above its 50-day moving average and 9.43% above its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Ship Finance, which owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the UK, and the Marshall Islands, an RSI of 55.62. To experience our free membership services anytime/ anywhere and access the free report on SFL, click to register at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SFL

Scorpio Tankers

Shares in Monaco-based Scorpio Tankers Inc. closed at $3.14, down 2.79% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.91 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 3.24 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.29% in the last month. The stock is trading 3.10% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Scorpio Tankers, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide, have an RSI of 45.84. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on STNG at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=STNG

Teekay

Bermuda-based Teekay Corp.'s stock ended 1.42% lower at $10.39 with a total trading volume of 727,563 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 18.88% in the last month, 15.70% over the previous three months, and 15.44% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 16.56% and 24.30%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Teekay have an RSI of 69.30.

On January 04th, 2018, Teekay announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.055 per share for the quarter ended December 31st, 2017. The cash dividend is payable on February 14th, 2018, to all shareholders of record as at February 02nd, 2018. Know more about TK in our free research coverage at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TK

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morning-technical-insight-on-these-shipping-stocks----safe-bulkers-ship-finance-scorpio-tankers-and-teekay-300583792.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

