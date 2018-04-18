Morning Technical Insight on These Specialty Retail Stocks -- Alibaba, Blue Apron, Hudson, and National Vision

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Alibaba Group Holding

Hangzhou, China-based Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's shares rose 2.29%, finishing Tuesday's trading session at $178.70. A total volume of 16.26 million shares was traded. The stock has advanced 59.90% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above its their 200-day moving average by 1.60%. Moreover, shares of Alibaba, which through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in China and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 48.62.

On April 16th, 2018, Alibaba Group announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31st, 2018 before the US market opens on May 04th, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. US ET that same day to discuss its results.

Blue Apron Holdings

On Tuesday, shares in New York headquartered Blue Apron Holdings Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.65 million shares. The stock ended the session 2.94% lower at $1.98. The Company's shares are trading 20.78% below their 50-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Blue Apron, which operates an ecommerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible, have an RSI of 43.44.

On April 05th, 2018, Blue Apron announced that it will release its Q1 2018 financial results prior to the opening of the US financial markets on May 03rd, 2018. CEO Brad Dickerson will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day to discuss the Company's results and business outlook. A live webcast of this call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

Hudson

Shares in Feltham, the UK-based Hudson Ltd closed at $15.41, climbing 1.38% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 366,646 shares. The Company's shares are trading 2.13% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Hudson, which operates as a duty-paid and duty-free travel retail company, have an RSI of 52.02.

National Vision Holdings

Duluth, Georgia-based National Vision Holdings Inc.'s stock ended 0.22% higher at $32.41 with a total trading volume of 195,501 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.66% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 5.26%. Furthermore, shares of National Vision, which through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the US, have an RSI of 44.43.

