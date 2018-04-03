Morning Technical Insight on These Specialty Retail Stocks -- Genuine Parts, Jumei, Office Depot, and Stitch Fix

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Genuine Parts

Atlanta, Georgia headquartered Genuine Parts Co.'s shares saw a decline of 3.43%, finishing Monday's trading session at $86.76. A total volume of 803,576 shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 4.71%. Moreover, shares of Genuine Parts, which distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the UK, Germany, and Poland, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 33.38.

On March 29th, 2018, Genuine Parts announced plans to release its Q1 earnings on April 19th, 2018. The Company's management will also conduct a conference call on this date at 11:00 a.m. ET. The call may be accessed under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website.

Jumei International Holding

On Monday, shares in Beijing, China headquartered Jumei International Holding Ltd recorded a trading volume of 799,886 shares. The stock ended the session 1.03% lower at $2.87. The Company's shares have gained 1.77% in the last month. The stock is trading 0.64% below its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Jumei, which operates as an online retailer of beauty products in China, have an RSI of 43.57.

Office Depot

Shares in Boca Raton, Florida headquartered Office Depot Inc. closed at $2.08, down 3.26% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4.40 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 26.56% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Office Depot, which together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services, have an RSI of 31.51.

On March 19th, 2018, Office Depot announced the appointment of Scott Kriss as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, effective April 03rd, 2018. Mr. Kriss will report to Executive Vice President and CFO Joseph Lower, and he will lead and direct the activities of General Accounting, Financial Services, Financial Systems, External Reporting, and Sox Compliance for the Company.

Stitch Fix

San Francisco, California headquartered Stitch Fix Inc.'s stock ended 0.94% lower at $20.09 with a total trading volume of 367,049 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 4.20%. Shares of the Company, which sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the US, have an RSI of 43.92.

On March 12th, 2018, Stitch Fix announced the addition of Kirsten Lynch to the Company's Board of Directors, effective March 14th, 2018. Lynch is the Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President at Vail Resorts, Inc., where she leads all marketing, sales, and communications efforts for the global mountain resort company, including driving revenue for its lines of businesses.

On March 19th, 2018, research firm Buckingham Research initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock.

