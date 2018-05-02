Morning Technical Insight on These Specialty Retail Stocks -- Genuine Parts, Jumei, Office Depot, and Stitch Fix

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Genuine Parts

Atlanta, Georgia headquartered Genuine Parts Co.'s shares rose slightly by 0.41%, finishing Tuesday's trading session at $88.68. A total volume of 962,286 shares was traded. In the last month, the stock has advanced 2.21%. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 2.11%. Moreover, shares of Genuine Parts, which distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, UK, Germany, and Poland, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47.31.

On April 17th, 2018, research firm Guggenheim initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock.

On April 23rd, 2018, Genuine Parts announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 02nd, 2018, to shareholders of record June 08th, 2018.

Jumei International Holding

On Tuesday, shares in Beijing, China headquartered Jumei International Holding Ltd recorded a trading volume of 1.26 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.17 million shares. The stock ended the session flat at $2.73. The Company's shares are trading 4.97% below their 50-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Jumei International, which operates as an online retailer of beauty products in China, have an RSI of 49.29.

On April 30th, 2018, Jumei International (JMEI) announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2017 with the US SEC on April 30th, 2018. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website as well as JMEI's investor relations website.

Office Depot

Shares in Office Boca Raton, Florida headquartered Depot Inc. closed at $2.32, up 1.31% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4.68 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 11.54% in the last month. The stock is trading 1.44% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Office Depot, which together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services, have an RSI of 58.69.

On April 25th, 2018, Office Depot announced that it will report its Q1 2018 results before market open on May 09th, 2018. A conference call will be held that day at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The webcast of the conference call may be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website.

Stitch Fix

San Francisco, California headquartered Stitch Fix Inc.'s stock ended 3.62% lower at $22.12 with a total trading volume of 242,524 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 10.10% in the last month and 10.66% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.53% and 0.91%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Stitch Fix, which sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the US, have an RSI of 53.53.

