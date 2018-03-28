Morning Technical Insight on These Technical & System Software Stocks -- Nutanix, National Instruments, Okta, and PTC Inc.

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on NTNX, NATI, OKTA, and PTC which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com reexplores the Technical and System Software space to see how select stocks have fared over the previous trading sessions: Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ: NATI), Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), and PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC). Companies in this industry design, develop, manufacture, and market technical and system software, which includes assemblers, compilers, file management tools, system utilities, and debuggers. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Nutanix

California headquartered Nutanix Inc.'s shares plummeted 8.73%, finishing Tuesday's trading session at $47.36. A total volume of 7.60 million shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 4.49 million shares. In the last month and the previous three months, the stock has advanced 29.61% and 35.94%, respectively. Additionally, the Company's shares have surged 139.43% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 19.67% and 61.67%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Nutanix have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.64.

On March 12th, 2018, Nutanix announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Netsil Inc. Netsil provides application discovery and operations management that enables state-of-the-art observability in modern distributed cloud environments. The closing of the acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

On March 14th, 2018, research firm Maxim Group reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $54 a share to $71 a share.

National Instruments

On Tuesday, shares in Texas headquartered National Instruments Corp. recorded a trading volume of 833,435 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 579,660 shares. The stock ended the session 3.06% lower at $49.72. The Company's shares have gained 17.65% over the previous three months and 55.28% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.54% above its 50-day moving average and 13.39% above its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, the Company's shares have an RSI of 43.35.

On March 20th, 2018, National Instruments (NATI) announced that major automotive manufacturers, like Subaru, are using NATI hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) technology to simulate actual road conditions for electric vehicle testing, eliminating environmental factors to reduce test time and costs. With the HIL system, Subaru can also thoroughly and efficiently test a vehicle's embedded controller in a virtual environment before running real-world diagnostics on the complete system.

Okta Inc.

Shares in California headquartered Okta Inc. closed at $38.46, down 3.37% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.73 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.90 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 50.71% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 12.65% and 35.37% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Okta have an RSI of 52.84.

On March 07th, 2018, Okta announced that JetBlue chose the Okta Identity Cloud to support its digital transformation. The former will enable JetBlue's migration away from legacy technologies, providing a reliable and secure digital experience for customers. Okta also announced that new Q4 FY18 customers Emirates, Fidelity National Financial, Intercom, Snowflake Computing, and Workfront selected the Company to securely connect their people and technology.

On March 08th, 2018, research firm Needham reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $38 a share to $50 a share.

PTC Inc.

Needham, Massachusetts headquartered PTC Inc.'s stock ended 1.33% lower at $78.79. A total volume of 1.46 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 908,790 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.66% in the last month, 31.32% over the previous three months, and 49.73% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.29% and 25.75%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of PTC Inc. have an RSI of 54.02.

On March 19th, 2018, PTC Inc. announced Creo 5.0, the latest release of the Company's Creo® 3D computer-aided design software which enables users to go from concept to manufacturing in one design environment. Creo 5.0 introduces five new capabilities for the fast-changing world of product design and features key productivity enhancements.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morning-technical-insight-on-these-technical--system-software-stocks----nutanix-national-instruments-okta-and-ptc-inc-300620843.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities