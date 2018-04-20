Morning Technical Insight on These Textile Stocks -- Crocs, Foot Locker, Forward Industries, and Fossil

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on CROX, FL, FORD, and FOSL which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com has selected these four Textile Apparel Footwear and Accessories stocks for assessment: Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL), Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD), and Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL). According to Seeking Alpha, the Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories industry is something of a mixed bag and, as such, there will be some mixed performances among its component stocks from time to time. For the most part, however, the industry falls into the discretionary category and will generally be among the first products to be slashed from consumers' budgets when times get tough. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Crocs

Niwot, Colorado headquartered Crocs Inc.'s shares rose slightly by 0.13%, finishing Thursday's trading session at $15.79. A total volume of 682,065 shares was traded. In the last month and the previous three months, the stock has advanced 2.93% and 16.19%, respectively. Additionally, the Company's shares have gained 160.56% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.17% and 38.81%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Crocs, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.00.

On April 16th, 2018, research firm Susquehanna downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Negative'.

On April 17th, 2018, Crocs announced that it will host a conference call on May 08th, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its first quarter ended March 31st, 2018. The call will be streamed live on the Company's website. Get the full research report on CROX for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CROX

Foot Locker

On Thursday, shares in New York headquartered Foot Locker Inc. recorded a trading volume of 3.08 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.84% lower at $41.64. The Company's shares are trading 1.22% below their 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Foot Locker, which through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer, have an RSI of 36.66.

On April 18th, 2018, research firm Buckingham Research resumed its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock. To experience our free membership services anytime/ anywhere and access the free report on FL, click to register at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FL

Forward Industries

Shares in West Palm Beach, Florida headquartered Forward Industries Inc. closed at $1.54, slightly down 0.65% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 78,572 shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.32% in the last month, 24.19% over the previous three months, and 33.91% over the past year. The stock is trading 11.68% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Forward Industries, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices, have an RSI of 50.66. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on FORD at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FORD

Fossil Group

Richardson, Texas headquartered Fossil Group Inc.'s stock ended 4.31% lower at $14.42 with a total trading volume of 1.74 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 18.39% in the last month and 58.29% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 11.31% and 48.67%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Fossil Group, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories, have an RSI of 54.09. Know more about FOSL in our free research coverage at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FOSL

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morning-technical-insight-on-these-textile-stocks----crocs-foot-locker-forward-industries-and-fossil-300633587.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities