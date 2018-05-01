Morning Technical Insight on These Textile Stocks -- Hanesbrands, Lululemon Athletica, Michael Kors, and Under Armour

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Hanesbrands

Winston-Salem, North Carolina headquartered Hanesbrands Inc.'s shares saw a decline of 1.12%, finishing Monday's trading session at $18.47. A total volume of 9.26 million shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 6.96 million shares. In the last month, the stock has advanced 0.27%. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 3.31%. Moreover, shares of Hanesbrands, which designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.10.

On April 19th, 2018, Hanesbrands announced that it will issue a news release disclosing its financial results for Q1 ended March 31st, 2018 on May 01st, 2018. The Company will host an audio webcast of its investor conference call at 8:30 a.m.

On April 23rd, 2018, research firm Stifel upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy' while revising its previous target price from $21 a share to $23 a share. EDT that same day.

Lululemon Athletica

On Monday, shares in Vancouver, Canada-based Lululemon Athletica Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.50 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.64% higher at $99.80. The Company's shares have gained 11.98% in the last month, 24.81% over the previous three months, and 91.92% over the past year. The stock is trading 15.92% above its 50-day moving average and 39.30% above its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Lululemon Athletica, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth, have an RSI of 79.82.

On April 16th, 2018, Lululemon Athletica announced the appointment of Patrick (PJ) Guido as CFO, effective April 30th, 2018. Mr. Guido will report to COO, Stuart Haselden.

Michael Kors Holdings

Shares in London, the UK-based Michael Kors Holdings Ltd closed at $68.42, slightly down 0.93% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.58 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 10.21% in the last month, 1.82% over the previous three months, and 83.28% over the past year. The stock is trading 7.27% and 24.84% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Michael Kors, which design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's apparel and accessories, and men's apparel, have an RSI of 61.88.

Under Armour

Baltimore, Maryland headquartered Under Armour Inc.'s stock ended 0.39% lower at $17.76. A total volume of 11.71 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 6.78 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 8.62% in the last month and 22.23% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.19% and 10.67%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Under Armour, which together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, EMEA region, Asia/Pacific, and Latin America, have an RSI of 62.10.

On April 19th, 2018, Under Armour announced its "Will Finds A Way" campaign, where the Company takes consumers on a motivational journey, spotlighting Dwayne Johnson as he introduces the stories of eight trailblazing athletes. The campaign will be released and supported globally, specifically in the US, Europe, and China. It will feature hundreds of pieces of content that have been created for the Company's digital and social platforms.

