Morning Technical Insight on These Trucking Stocks -- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Knight-Swift Transportation, Old Dominion Freight Line, and Ryder System

www.wallstequities.com/registration

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Lowell, Arkansas headquartered J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.'s shares saw a decline of 1.59%, finishing Tuesday's trading session at $118.41. A total volume of 1.34 million shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 1.03 million shares. In the last month and over the past year, the stock has advanced 0.35% and 28.20%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.22% and 8.86%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental US, Canada, and Mexico, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.64.

On April 12th, 2018, research firm KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Overweight' to 'Sector Weight'.

On April 19th, 2018, J.B. Hunt announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.24 per common share, payable on May 18th, 2018, to stockholders of record on May 04th, 2018. Get the full research report on JBHT for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=JBHT

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings

On Tuesday, shares in Phoenix, Arizona headquartered Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. recorded a trading volume of 3.10 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 2.35 million shares. The stock ended the session 3.18% lower at $42.00. The Company's shares have gained 20.72% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.64% below its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Knight-Swift have an RSI of 30.17.

On April 09th, 2018, Knight-Swift announced that it expects to release its Q1 2018 earnings on April 25th, 2018, after market close. The Company will be holding a live conference call with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. EDT that same day to discuss its earnings release, the results of operations, and other matters.

On April 10th, 2018, research firm Goldman initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $47 per share. To experience our free membership services anytime/ anywhere and access the free report on KNX, click to register at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=KNX

Old Dominion Freight Line

Shares in Thomasville, North Carolina-based Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. closed at $142.36, down 4.12% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 813,990 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 605,490 shares. The Company's shares have gained 64.98% over the past year. The stock is trading 15.97% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company have an RSI of 44.96.

On April 05th, 2018, Old Dominion announced plans to release its Q1 2018 financial results before opening of trading on April 26th, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss its results and outlook. A real-time webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available on the Company's website.

On April 10th, 2018, research firm Goldman initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $144 per share. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on ODFL at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ODFL

Ryder System

Miami, Florida headquartered Ryder System Inc.'s stock ended 8.61% lower at $68.39. A total volume of 2.31 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 606,900 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 8.33%. Furthermore, shares of Ryder System have an RSI of 37.91.

On April 03rd, 2018, Ryder System announced its acquisition of all outstanding equity of MXD Group, an ecommerce fulfillment provider with a national network of facilities, including last mile capabilities. The acquisition was completed on April 02nd, 2018 at a price of approximately $120 million. With this acquisition, the Company is now the second largest last mile delivery provider of big and bulky goods. Know more about R in our free research coverage at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=R

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morning-technical-insight-on-these-trucking-stocks----jb-hunt-transport-services-knight-swift-transportation-old-dominion-freight-line-and-ryder-system-300636198.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

