Morningside at Menger Springs to Expand Senior Living Community with 86 New Independent Living Residences and Campus-Wide Amenities

One- and two-bedroom terrace homes expected to be move-in ready in summer 2025

BOERNE, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningside at Menger Springs is expanding its senior living campus with 86 new independent living terrace homes, an amphitheater, a dining venue, a fitness center, pickleball court and a covered pool.

One new amenity coming to the community is a heated, covered swimming pool. Morningside at Menger Springs is expanding its senior living campus with 86 new independent living terrace homes.

Owned and operated by Morningside Ministries , Menger Springs is the area's only life plan community to offer higher levels of care on the same campus. The upcoming expansion will incorporate an additional eight acres adjacent to the community's 34-acre property near Menger Creek. Construction is slated to start in November, with occupancy planned for summer 2025.

Project leaders took a hybrid approach to developing the terrace homes by blending concepts from the community's existing independent living offerings. The plan features four two-story residential buildings with one and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 946 to 1,751 square feet.

"Menger Springs currently has cottages and apartments, so we wanted to introduce a unique residential option for active older adults that's walkable, pet-friendly and stands apart from conventional apartment-style or high-rise living," said Brooks Powell, executive director.

Plans include manicured and natural outdoor spaces, lush courtyards, pocket parks, front sidewalks and paved walking trails connecting the new development with the rest of the Menger Springs campus and amenities.

Within each of the four residential buildings is an activity room where residents can gather for happy hours, card games or other social activities. All terrace homes will boast elevated finishes, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, a walk-out patio (first-floor) or balcony (second-floor), and a sunroom.

"The sunrooms are a special feature because they'll be fully climate-controlled and seamlessly blend with the living area space," said Brooke Craig, marketing director. "With windows on three sides, they'll also provide plenty of natural bright light, which we know from our focus groups that residents love."

While the terrace home expansion is for active older adults who live independently, anyone who moves into the community will have priority access to higher levels of health care if they ever need it, including assisted living, long-term care or short-term rehabilitation.

Complementing the terrace homes are common areas where residents can relax, dine, stay active, socialize and soak up the scenery. Plans include a residential clubhouse with a dining and bar area, commercial kitchen and 120-seat community room.

Other new amenities – accessible to residents campus-wide – include a fitness center, pickleball court, heated covered swimming pool and an amphitheater. The versatile space will provide a backdrop for outdoor programs — from concerts and plays to movies and worship services.

Architectural design elements include metal, wood, stone and stucco – exterior materials consistent with the region's Texas Hill Country aesthetic. San Antonio-based Metropolitan Contracting Company is the general contractor for the project. Global firm HKS is the design architect.

About Morningside Ministries Senior Living Communities:

Morningside Ministries is San Antonio's longest-established and largest not-for-profit, faith-based senior living organization that provides a full continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, transitional care, long-term care and home health care. Since 1961, Morningside has been a community leader, offering affordable retirement living for seniors in a comfortable, caring environment where all residents, their families and caregivers are welcomed and valued. In addition to Morningside at Menger Springs, Morningside Ministries owns and operates two communities in San Antonio: Morningside at The Meadows and Morningside at The Chandler Estate.

