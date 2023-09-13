Morningside at Menger Springs to Expand Senior Living Community with 86 New Independent Living Residences and Campus-Wide Amenities

News provided by

Morningside Ministries

13 Sep, 2023, 08:58 ET

One- and two-bedroom terrace homes expected to be move-in ready in summer 2025

BOERNE, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningside at Menger Springs is expanding its senior living campus with 86 new independent living terrace homes, an amphitheater, a dining venue, a fitness center, pickleball court and a covered pool.

Continue Reading
One new amenity coming to the community is a heated, covered swimming pool.
One new amenity coming to the community is a heated, covered swimming pool.
Morningside at Menger Springs is expanding its senior living campus with 86 new independent living terrace homes.
Morningside at Menger Springs is expanding its senior living campus with 86 new independent living terrace homes.

Owned and operated by Morningside Ministries, Menger Springs is the area's only life plan community to offer higher levels of care on the same campus. The upcoming expansion will incorporate an additional eight acres adjacent to the community's 34-acre property near Menger Creek. Construction is slated to start in November, with occupancy planned for summer 2025.

Project leaders took a hybrid approach to developing the terrace homes by blending concepts from the community's existing independent living offerings. The plan features four two-story residential buildings with one and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 946 to 1,751 square feet.

"Menger Springs currently has cottages and apartments, so we wanted to introduce a unique residential option for active older adults that's walkable, pet-friendly and stands apart from conventional apartment-style or high-rise living," said Brooks Powell, executive director.

Plans include manicured and natural outdoor spaces, lush courtyards, pocket parks, front sidewalks and paved walking trails connecting the new development with the rest of the Menger Springs campus and amenities.

Within each of the four residential buildings is an activity room where residents can gather for happy hours, card games or other social activities. All terrace homes will boast elevated finishes, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, a walk-out patio (first-floor) or balcony (second-floor), and a sunroom.

"The sunrooms are a special feature because they'll be fully climate-controlled and seamlessly blend with the living area space," said Brooke Craig, marketing director. "With windows on three sides, they'll also provide plenty of natural bright light, which we know from our focus groups that residents love."

While the terrace home expansion is for active older adults who live independently, anyone who moves into the community will have priority access to higher levels of health care if they ever need it, including assisted living, long-term care or short-term rehabilitation.

Complementing the terrace homes are common areas where residents can relax, dine, stay active, socialize and soak up the scenery. Plans include a residential clubhouse with a dining and bar area, commercial kitchen and 120-seat community room.

Other new amenities – accessible to residents campus-wide – include a fitness center, pickleball court, heated covered swimming pool and an amphitheater. The versatile space will provide a backdrop for outdoor programs — from concerts and plays to movies and worship services.

Architectural design elements include metal, wood, stone and stucco – exterior materials consistent with the region's Texas Hill Country aesthetic. San Antonio-based Metropolitan Contracting Company is the general contractor for the project. Global firm HKS is the design architect.

About Morningside Ministries Senior Living Communities:

Morningside Ministries is San Antonio's longest-established and largest not-for-profit, faith-based senior living organization that provides a full continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, transitional care, long-term care and home health care. Since 1961, Morningside has been a community leader, offering affordable retirement living for seniors in a comfortable, caring environment where all residents, their families and caregivers are welcomed and valued. In addition to Morningside at Menger Springs, Morningside Ministries owns and operates two communities in San Antonio: Morningside at The Meadows and Morningside at The Chandler Estate.

Media contact:
Brooke Craig
Morningside at Menger Springs
(830) 816-4498
[email protected] 

SOURCE Morningside Ministries

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.