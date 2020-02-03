Morningstar Acquires Hueler Analytics' Stable Value Data and Index

Founded in 1987 in Minneapolis, Minn., Hueler is the premiere independent data and research firm providing reporting and systems designed for the annuity and stable-value marketplace. Hueler Analytics' distribution encompasses advisors, investment managers, product providers, plan fiduciaries, and consultants. Hueler Analytics' Stable Value Comparative Universe Data provides broad market coverage of stable-value investments, including stable-value pooled funds, insurance company separate accounts, and general account products. Hueler's Stable Value Index is the only industry Index derived from aggregate returns of contributing stable-value product providers and dates back to 1983.

Asset managers, fiduciaries, advisors, and consultants rely on Hueler products for due diligence, performance measurement, and investment selection. Hueler's stable-value data and reporting products have allowed for seamless comparability of pooled funds and insurance-company-sponsored products across standardized data elements.

"Stable-value funds have long played an important role in helping retirement plan participants accumulate ­retirement savings and already account for 10 percent of assets in defined-contribution plans. While largely invested in fixed-income securities, stable-value funds are designed to provide steady, predictable returns that exceed money market investments over time and are protected from any loss of capital or interest through contracts from an insurance company or bank," said Joscelyn MacKay, director of data products for the Americas at Morningstar. "Investment professionals across all market segments have relied on Hueler Analytics for accurate, detailed, and comprehensive analysis of stable-value data. Its addition to Morningstar will help us to continue illuminating investing across all types of securities and help people achieve a successful retirement."

Hueler's founder, Kelli Hueler, and Managing Director of Operations Kathleen Schillo, will serve in a consulting role to support the transition of Hueler Analytics' Stable Value Comparative Universe Data and Index to Morningstar.

"We are proud of the reputation Hueler Analytics has built for exceptional data integrity and reporting on stable-value funds. It's gratifying to see these products we've developed with strong industry support over the past 30 years move into the capable hands of the Morningstar team," said Hueler. "We have the utmost confidence that Morningstar is the best firm to continue this commitment and advance the future of stable-value data and reporting."

The Stable Value Investment Association reports that as of year-end 2018, more than 179,000 DC plans are making stable-value products available to millions of participants, and participants' assets allocated to stable value total approximately $839 billion.

Following the integration of the stable-value data with Morningstar, the stable-value data universe and index will be available in Morningstar Direct, and through Morningstar Data solutions. Additionally, Morningstar Investment Management will leverage the stable-value data universe to inform Morningstar Fiduciary Services' retirement plan lineups, including 401(k)s.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with about $217 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Sept. 30, 2019. The company has operations in 27 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

About Hueler Companies, Inc.

Hueler Companies and its affiliates (together, Hueler Companies) located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was founded in 1987 as a consulting/data research firm. The firm is now recognized as a leading technology and research firm offering key resources for the analysis, selection, and implementation of stable value and lifetime income annuity products. Hueler provides two primary services to the defined contribution market: the Hueler Analytics Stable Value Fund Comparative Universe and the Hueler Income Solutions® Lifetime Income Annuity Platform. Hueler Analytics Stable Value Comparative Universe and Index reporting was introduced in 1989 and has since become the established gold standard for due diligence and fiduciary evaluation of stable value investment funds. The organization's excellent reputation among key industry leaders has facilitated the development of critically important systems for transparent stable value reporting designed to meet a variety of needs across market segments, including; advisors, investment managers, product providers, plan fiduciaries, and consultants.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

