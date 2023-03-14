Morningstar Announces Nominees for 2023 Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment insights, today announced the nominees for the 2023 Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence. The awards recognize portfolio managers and asset management firms who demonstrate excellent investment skill and an alignment of interests with the strategies' investors.

Morningstar selects nominees in two categories: Outstanding Portfolio Manager and Exemplary Stewardship. The nominees for the 2023 Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence in the United States are:

Outstanding Portfolio Manager:

Scott Davis of Columbia Threadneedle, manager of Columbia Dividend Income (LBSAX)

of Columbia Threadneedle, manager of Columbia Dividend Income (LBSAX) David Giroux of T. Rowe Price , manager of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation (PRWCX)

of T. , manager of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation (PRWCX) Rick Rieder of BlackRock, manager of BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities (BSIIX) and BlackRock Total Return (MPHQX)

Exemplary Stewardship:

Baird Asset Management

Capital Group (American Funds)

Jensen Investment Management

"These distinguished nominees stand out for their long histories of consistent results, disciplined, yet not hidebound, investment philosophies and processes, and commitment to serving investors' interests," said Tim Strauts, Morningstar's head of manager research, North America. "We're proud to continue our recognition of individuals and firms that are delivering positive investor outcomes with their talent, diligence, and thoughtful approaches."

Read more about each of the nominees on Morningstar.com: Outstanding Portfolio Manager and Exemplary Stewardship.

Morningstar will announce the award winners on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and CNBC will feature the Investing Excellence Awards on its "Power Lunch" program. Follow along on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MorningstarInc and through the hashtag, #MstarAwards.

Morningstar has granted annual awards to accomplished portfolio managers since 1988. The Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence winners are chosen based on research and in-depth qualitative evaluation by Morningstar's manager research group. For more information about Morningstar Awards, visit https://go.morningstar.com/Morningstar-Awards.

Methodology

To be eligible for the Outstanding Portfolio Manager award, managers must run at least one investment strategy that is under Morningstar manager research analyst coverage and currently earns a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ (Analyst Rating) of Gold or Silver for at least one vehicle and/or share class. Exemplary Stewardship nominees must have received a Parent Pillar rating of High from Morningstar's manager research analysts, which indicates the firm's stewardship practices exceed the industry standard. The full methodology for the awards is available here.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $246 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Dec. 31, 2022. The Company operates through wholly- or majority-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

Morningstar's Manager Research Group

Morningstar's Manager Research Group consists of various wholly owned subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. including, but not limited to, Morningstar Research Services LLC. Morningstar's Manager Research Group produces various ratings and assessments including the Morningstar Analyst Rating and the Morningstar Quantitative Rating. The Morningstar Analyst Rating is derived from a qualitative assessment process performed by a manager research analyst, whereas the Morningstar Quantitative Rating uses a machine-learning model based on the decision-making processes of Morningstar's analysts, their past ratings decisions, and the data used to support those decisions. In both cases, the ratings are forward-looking assessments and include assumptions of future events, which may or may not occur or may differ significantly from what was assumed. The Morningstar Analyst Ratings and Morningstar Quantitative Ratings are statements of opinions, subject to change, are not to be considered as guarantees, and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions. This press release is for informational purposes only; references to securities should not be considered an offer or solicitation to buy or sell the securities.

