Morningstar Canada Named One of the 2018 "Best Workplaces in Canada" by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada

"Morningstar Canada is honoured to be named one of Canada's Best Places to Work, for the sixth consecutive year," said Scott Mackenzie, president and CEO of Morningstar Canada. "We strive to be a leader in our industry by offering our people a healthy, engaging work environment, that celebrates diversity and transparency. With educational stipends, health and wellness programs, and a flexible vacation policy, we believe in supporting the growth and professional development of our greatest strength: our people."

This list of "Best Workplaces in Canada" is compiled by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. The competition process is based on two criteria: a survey completed by a random selection of employees, along with their open-ended comments about their organization; and an in-depth review of the organization's culture, including an evaluation of human resources policies and procedures. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to the five trust-building dimensions of a great place to work®: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

More than 400 Canadian companies were nominated and over 80,000 employees participated in the 2018 "Best Workplaces™ in Canada" survey, rolling out to impact over 300,000 Canadian employees. The full list of winners and related stories can be found at www.greatplacetowork.ca.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners.

About Morningstar Research Inc. and Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar Research Inc. is a Canadian subsidiary of Chicago-based Morningstar, Inc., a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, and retirement plan providers and sponsors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with more than US$195 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Dec. 31, 2017. The company has operations in 27 countries.

©2018 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved.

MORN-C

Media Contact:

Allison Hoff, +1 416 484-7020 or allison.hoff@morningstar.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morningstar-canada-named-one-of-the-2018-best-workplaces-in-canada-by-great-place-to-work-institute-canada-300636834.html

SOURCE Morningstar, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.morningstar.com

