Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC Assigns First Vendor Ranking To ServiceLink's Title and Closing Services

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceLink, the premier provider of digital mortgage services to the mortgage and finance industries, today announced that its real estate title and closing services group has received its first residential vendor ranking—MOR RV1—from Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC. Morningstar's forecast for the ranking is 'Stable', the highest ranking available.

In assigning the ranking, Morningstar noted ServiceLink's 50 years experience as a provider of national title and closing services; its national scope and leading edge technologies as well as its true end-to-end title strategy. "ServiceLink offers tenured centralized teams that specialize in loan acquisition, portfolio due diligence, loss mitigation title and settlement services," the rating agency said. "[The company] offers integrated services and consistent quality to their capital market, loan servicing, asset management and investor clients throughout the life of the loan."

"We are extremely proud to receive this ranking from Morningstar and its recognition of our innovative solutions, financial stability, technology and commitment to our clients," said Miriam Moore, President of Default Services, ServiceLink.

