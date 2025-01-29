Morningstar DBRS Confirms Trinity Capital Inc.'s Investment Grade Rating

PHOENIX, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced that DBRS, Inc. ("Morningstar DBRS") a leading provider of independent investment insights, has confirmed its previously assigned investment grade credit rating of "BBB (low)" with a stable outlook to the Company.

Morningstar DBRS is a leading provider of independent rating services and opinions for corporate and sovereign entities, financial institutions, and structured finance instruments globally. Rating more than 4,000 issuers and 60,000 securities, Morningstar DBRS is the fourth-largest credit rating agency in the world and a market leader in Canada, the United States and Europe in multiple asset classes.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager, aiming to provide investors with stable and consistent returns through access to the private credit market. We source, vet, and invest in dynamic privately funded growth-oriented companies, giving our investors access to a strong and diversified portfolio. With distinct business verticals, Trinity stands as a trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored growth capital solutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the firm has an international footprint, supported by a dedicated team of strategically located investment professionals. For more information, visit the company's website at trinitycapital.com and stay connected by following us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements". Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. More information on risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or on the webcast/conference call, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.

Contact

Ben Malcolmson

Head of Investor Relations

Trinity Capital Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.