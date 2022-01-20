MorningStar Farms® and Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole Release Plant-Based Valentine's Day Menu to #MakeItEasy

The vegan Irresistible Chick is the perfect option for your tender lover, featuring crispy Incogmeato® Chik'n Tenders, tangy Kimchi and sweet Teriyaki mayo, all nestled on a slider bun. The Sausage Sweetie is for those who prefer a breakfast-in-bed option – or even breakfast for dinner - featuring MorningStar Farms® Veggie Original Sausage Patties and vegan eggs, sprinkled with Cole's notorious Slut Dust seasoning, topped with warm vegan cheese and sandwiched between warm Hawaiian bread. Details for the recipes will be shared on MorningStar Farms® Instagram and Facebook, as well as the MorningStar Farms® website, www.MorningStarFarms.com .

"I'm so excited to share the love this Valentine's Day with the perfect low-key menu to make at home with your special someone, whether they're a plant-based eating virgin like my guy, or a seasoned pro like me," said Cole. "I'm a fan of the Incogmeato® Chik'n Tenders and MorningStar Farms® Veggie Original Sausage Patties on their own, and love how versatile the food is, which lets me jazz it up and spin them into something new and naughty, like we did here."

"At MorningStar Farms®, we make it easy to incorporate plant-based eating into everyday life," said Heidi Ray, Marketing Director, Plant-Based Protein Category of Kellogg Company. "We're proud to partner again with Pinky Cole to give couples everywhere delicious and creative recipes they can make and enjoy together this Valentine's Day."

Both Incogmeato® Chik'n Tenders and MorningStar Farms® Veggie Original Sausage Patties are available for purchase in the frozen section at retailers nationwide, making it easy for couples to stock up and recreate the dishes at home.

For more than 40 years, MorningStar Farms® has delivered great-tasting food for anyone looking to integrate more plant-based meals into their lives, in whatever way is right for them - whether that means at breakfast, lunch and dinner every day, or just a few times a week. With a wide variety of products across the MorningStar Farms® and Incogmeato® portfolios, we offer easy to love plant-based options how, where, and when consumers want them. To learn more visit MorningStarFarms.com and follow @morningstarfarms on Facebook and Instagram and @MorningStrFarms on Twitter . Join the fun with MorningStar Farms® and Pinky Cole this Valentine's Day by using the hashtag #MakeItEasy.

About Pinky Cole

"Pinky" Cole is a Jamaican-American restaurateur, community activist, and owner of the Slutty Vegan restaurant chain and Bar Vegan in Atlanta, Georgia. Cole is a culinary disruptor in the industry, transforming America's view of plant-based fast food and striving to make plant-based eating delicious, accessible, and enjoyable for vegans and flexitarians alike. In addition to her work in the food industry, Pinky is also a philanthropist and head of The Pinky Cole Foundation, "empowering generations of color to win in life, financially, and in the pursuit of their entrepreneurial dreams." To learn more about Pinky Cole, visit SluttyVeganATL.com and follow @pinky907 on Instagram .

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

SOURCE Kellogg Company