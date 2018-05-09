MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- America's number one veggie burger brand1, MorningStar Farms, is launching a series of intimate summer grilling dining experiences around popular summer grilling holidays to show how making room on the grill for MorningStar Farms veggie burgers and plant protein can make life more flavorful and delicious. Brought to life by experienced grill-masters and featuring appearances from special guests like actor Justin Hartley, the summer dining series will kick off in May in New York and continue to Los Angeles and Chicago.

Actor Justin Hartley dines on more than just meat during the summer as he enjoys the benefits of plant protein from MorningStar Farms veggie burgers in New York City on May 8, 2018. (Sara Jaye Weiss/Kellogg Company)

"Summer is all about gathering around the grill and eating with friends and family to enjoy delicious food, and we want to show why MorningStar Farms veggie burgers and plant protein deserve a spot on your grill this year. That's why we're partnering with EatWith – to bring people together over great food," said Melissa Cash, senior director, brand marketing, Kellogg Company. "Making room for plant-based proteins on the grill adds different and unique flavors to your summer eating experiences that will appeal to guests who may want something other than meat at your cookout."

To kick off the series, Justin Hartley hosted an intimate private lunch and dinner in New York on May 8.

"Taking care of my body during the summer and eating more than just meat off the grill is important to me," said Justin Hartley. "I'll grill up delicious MorningStar Farms veggie burgers all summer to keep a balanced diet of meat and plant proteins."

The summer dining series will be facilitated through communal dining app EatWith which will provide the grill-masters crafting each city's unique dining experience featuring MorningStar Farms veggie burgers.

"We started EatWith with the goal of bringing people together through food, and this summer series with MorningStar Farms is a wonderful way for us to continue working towards this mission," said Jean-Michel Petit, co-founder and CEO, EatWith. "Working with a brand that is focused on expanding culinary horizons in a delicious and authentic setting is a natural partnership for us."

To address the growing demand for vegan burger options, MorningStar Farms has launched two new quarter-pound vegan burgers this summer that both meat and veggie lovers will enjoy. These two new burgers, and two classic burgers from MorningStar Farms, will be featured on each city's special menu. Each grill-master will develop an array of food that highlights the latest flavor and grilling trends.

MorningStar Farms Veggie Burgers Featured During Summer Dining Series:

New MorningStar Farms® Veggie Lovers Vegan Burger contains 10 veggies, grains and seeds, like onions, carrots, mushrooms, for a variety of grilled plant flavor with each bite.

contains 10 veggies, grains and seeds, like onions, carrots, mushrooms, for a variety of grilled plant flavor with each bite. New MorningStar Farms® Meat Lovers Vegan Burger infuses juicy plant protein with flame-grilled flavor to deliver an eating experience that tastes just like meat.

infuses juicy plant protein with flame-grilled flavor to deliver an eating experience that tastes just like meat. Features 27 grams of protein – the most of any MorningStar Farms burger yet.

burger yet. MorningStar Farms® Grillers® Original Burger has that fresh off-the-grill classic flavor with just the right amount of seasonings and spice for mouthwatering appeal.

has that fresh off-the-grill classic flavor with just the right amount of seasonings and spice for mouthwatering appeal. MorningStar Farms® Spicy Black Bean Burger is America's number one veggie burger2 made with black beans, brown rice, corn and chili peppers for an extra kick.

To find the MorningStar Farms summer dinner near you, visit eatwith.com/MorningStarFarms. For more information on MorningStar Farms and the full veggie burger product line, visit morningstarfarms.com or follow along via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

1 Nielsen xAOC Total Units Sold Cal Yr 2017

2 Source: MSF Spicy Black Bean, Nielsen xAOC Units Sold Cal Yr 2017

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morningstar-farms-makes-room-on-the-grill-for-plant-protein-with-summer-dining-series-300645225.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

http://www.KelloggCompany.com

