Morningstar Farms Voluntarily Recalling Two Varieties Due to Possible Plastic Presence

CHICAGO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MORNINGSTAR FARMS is voluntarily recalling two varieties of products in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Costa Rica because of possible plastic pieces in the food. Recalled varieties are: MORNINGSTAR FARMS Buffalo Chik'n Nuggets (10.5 oz) and MORNINGSTAR FARMS Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties (8 oz).

No other MORNINGSTAR FARMS brand products are affected by the recall.

HOW TO IDENTIFY THE RECALLED PRODUCT

The affected U.S. products include the following variety:

Description UPC Codes Size Better If Used Before Date MORNINGSTAR FARMS Buffalo Chik'n Nuggets 000 28989 10110 5 10.5 oz July 07 2027 July 08 2027 MORNINGSTAR FARMS Hot and Spicy Sausage

Patties 000 28989 10094 8 8.0 oz July 05 2027 July 06 2027 July 07 2027

People who purchased affected product should discard it and contact the company for a full refund.

Consumers can contact Consumer Affairs Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 6 PM EST, by calling 800-962-0120 or texting 877-453-5837.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated