Morningstar Funds Trust Board of Trustees Elects New Independent Trustee

Timothy Reese Brings 30 Years of Management, Operations and Institutional Finance Experience and Expertise within Public and Private Finance

CHICAGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar Funds Trust Board of Trustees today announced the appointment of Timothy A. Reese as an Independent Trustee.

Tim is currently the CEO of the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System, which administers and manages investments for more than 1,100 pensions plans with a combined value over $3.5 billion for 17,000 of the state's current and retired municipal employees. Previously, Tim was the CEO of Forge Intellectual Capital, LLC, a firm he founded to provide strategy and advice to managers, asset gatherers, and CFOs in the private and public finance industry. Tim also served as Treasurer of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (2015-17) where he was a fiduciary for more than $120 billion in state assets, oversaw the PA 529 college savings plan, and directed a $20 billion investment portfolio.

He serves as a chair of the advisory board for Innovate Capital, a newly modeled venture equity fund focused on minority- and women-led businesses. From 2005-12, he was a founding member of Minority Angel Investors Network (MAIN), a private investment club that provided seed capital to early-stage minority-, women-, and veteran-owned startups.

Independent Chair Theresa Hamacher commented on the election of Tim Reese: "We are delighted to welcome Tim to the Board of the Morningstar Funds Trust, and we look forward to working with him on behalf of the Funds and their shareholders."

The search was conducted by Wilbanks Partners.

About Morningstar Funds Trust

Morningstar Funds Trust is a Delaware statutory trust organized under the laws of the State of Delaware and is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an open-end management investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Morningstar Funds Trust consists of nine (9) segregated portfolios each having their own investment objectives (i.e., a series fund, each referred to hereafter as "Morningstar Fund," collectively as "Morningstar Funds"). Morningstar Funds Trust is structured as a multi-manager fund with Morningstar Investment Management LLC serving as the primary investment adviser with each Morningstar Fund having one or more subadvisors. Morningstar Funds Trust is available through investment programs provided by financial institutions including the Morningstar Managed Portfolios advisory service. Important information on Morningstar Funds including its prospectus can be found here.

