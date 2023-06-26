Morningstar, Inc. to Announce Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 26

CHICAGO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), plans to report its second-quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The company does not hold analyst conference calls; however, investors may submit written questions to Morningstar at [email protected].

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $249 billion in assets under advisement and management as of March 31, 2023. The Company operates through wholly-or majority-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

