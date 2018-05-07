Morningstar Launches Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management, a Comprehensive Software Solution Enabling Collaboration Across the Enterprise

"Manager research teams are facing increasing scrutiny around due diligence and the manager selection process to prove they are aligned to their clients' needs. By streamlining communication through one platform, manager researchers, due diligence teams, and portfolio strategists can collaborate and connect with client-facing advisors in real time in order to share critical updates across firm locations," said Tricia Rothschild, Morningstar's chief product officer. "This new edition of Morningstar Direct Cloud showcases a new workflow for wealth management users and our ongoing investment in proprietary data and research."

Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management addresses the challenges wealth management professionals face including organizational alignment, disparate technology solutions, and changes in the regulatory environment. The platform provides a comprehensive solution, addressing these obstacles by consolidating technology usage, simplifying the compliance process, and demonstrating best-interest product shelf decisions.

New features of the platform include data points such as active share and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data, custom data integration, risk model analytics and scenario analysis, custom scorecards, team notifications that allow firm-wide updates on relevant investments, as well as the option for client account analysis configuration.

Join Morningstar at the annual 2018 Investments & Wealth Institute Conference Experience (formerly IMCA) on May 6-9, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn., to view a demo of Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management and learn more about the next generation of Morningstar software at Booth 805. Recently, Morningstar hosted a webinar on "How to Avoid Picking Lemons in Your Portfolios," sharing how Morningstar's analysts put recommended investment lists together and how teams can mitigate risky investments with scenario analysis and risk modeling tools using Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management. A recording of the webinar is available here.

Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management is currently available for wealth management firms, regional and private banks, trust companies, multi-family offices and registered investment advisors. Existing Morningstar Direct℠ users can upgrade to the Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management cloud edition at any time. More information about Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management is available here.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with more than $201 billion in assets under advisement and management as of March 31, 2018. The company has operations in 27 countries.

©2018 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved.

MORN-P

Media Contact:

Sarah Wirth, +1 312 244-7358 or sarah.wirth@morningstar.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morningstar-launches-morningstar-direct-for-wealth-management-a-comprehensive-software-solution-enabling-collaboration-across-the-enterprise-300643333.html

SOURCE Morningstar, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.morningstar.com

