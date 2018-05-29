Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for April 2018

Morningstar's report about U.S. asset flows for April 2018 is available here. Highlights from the report include:

Following two consecutive months of outflows, U.S. equity funds rebounded with estimated total inflows of $6.8 billion . Overall, trailing 12-month U.S. equity flows remain negative—to the tune of $42.6 billion , or a 0.6 percent decline.

. Overall, trailing 12-month U.S. equity flows remain negative—to the tune of , or a 0.6 percent decline. Taxable-bond and international-equity funds remained the leading asset classes in April, with flows of $25.3 billion and $11.1 billion , respectively.

and , respectively. The Morningstar Categories with the highest inflows in April were large-blend, foreign large-blend, and ultrashort-bond funds, with respective inflows of $10.8 billion , $5.7 billion , and $5.6 billion . On the bottom-flowing list in April, large value saw the most outflows of $3.4 billion followed by muni national short, with outflows of $1.7 billion .

, , and . On the bottom-flowing list in April, large value saw the most outflows of followed by muni national short, with outflows of . Among top U.S. fund families, Vanguard was near the top with $12.3 billion in inflows. In April however, BlackRock's iShares eclipsed that figure with $17.0 billion in inflows. Vanguard's year-to-date growth continues to slow year over year. Through the first four months of 2018, Vanguard took in $71.0 billion , in comparison to $141.5 billion during the same period of 2017.

in inflows. In April however, BlackRock's iShares eclipsed that figure with in inflows. Vanguard's year-to-date growth continues to slow year over year. Through the first four months of 2018, Vanguard took in , in comparison to during the same period of 2017. Among all U.S. open-end mutual funds and ETFs, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index, which has a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ of Gold, had the highest inflows of $4.4 billion in April. Bronze-rated iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and Gold-rated Vanguard Total International Stock Index followed with inflows of $2.5 billion and $2.2 billion , respectively. On the bottom-flowing list in April, Silver-rated Fidelity Large Cap Stock Fund had the highest outflows of $1.3 billion .

