Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for March 2018

Morningstar's report about U.S. asset flows for March 2018 is available here. Highlights from the report include:

Taxable-bond and international-equity funds were the leading category groups, with flows of $15.9 billion and $13.3 billion , respectively.

and , respectively. March's inflows across all category groups were nearly $13.4 billion , compared with $7.7 in outflows in February.

, compared with in outflows in February. The Morningstar Categories with the highest inflows in March were foreign large-blend, ultrashort bond, and intermediate bond funds with inflows of $13.5 billion , $6.0 billion and $4.8 billion , respectively. On the bottom-flowing list in March, large blend continued to see the most outflows of $19.0 billion while high-yield bond experienced outflows for the sixth consecutive month.

, and , respectively. On the bottom-flowing list in March, large blend continued to see the most outflows of while high-yield bond experienced outflows for the sixth consecutive month. Among top U.S. fund families, Vanguard was the leader in overall flows with $14.8 billion in March and approximately $59.0 billion for the quarter, down from the $116.5 billion collected in 2017's first quarter, and which represents the fourth consecutive quarter of declining inflows.

in March and approximately for the quarter, down from the collected in 2017's first quarter, and which represents the fourth consecutive quarter of declining inflows. Among all U.S. open-end mutual funds and ETFs, Vanguard Total International Stock Index, which has a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ of Gold, had the highest inflows of $5.3 billion . Silver-rated iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and Gold-rated Vanguard Total Stock Market Index followed with inflows of $4.7 billion and $4.6 billion , respectively. On the bottom-flowing list in March, Gold-rated SPDR S&P 500 ETF had the highest outflows of $15.0 billion .

To view the complete report, please click here.

