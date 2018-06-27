Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for May 2018

Morningstar's report about U.S. asset flows for May 2018 is available here. Highlights from the report include:

U.S. equity was the leading asset class in May, collecting an estimated $20.7 billion in net inflows in May 2018 , and its strongest month since December 2016 . Taxable-bond funds followed with $14.4 billion in inflows, down from April's $25.3 billion .

in net inflows in , and its strongest month since . Taxable-bond funds followed with in inflows, down from April's . Even though passive funds continued to outpace active funds, market-cap-weighted passive funds have taken in far more than factor-based passive strategies. During the past 12 months, $130.0 billion went to non-strategic-beta U.S. equity funds, which are mostly market-cap weighted index funds, while about $44.0 billion went to strategic-beta funds.

went to non-strategic-beta U.S. equity funds, which are mostly market-cap weighted index funds, while about went to strategic-beta funds. The Morningstar Categories with the highest inflows in May were large-blend, foreign large-blend, and large-growth funds, with respective inflows of $9.9 billion , $8.8 billion , and $6.5 billion . Notably for large-growth funds, it was the group's first significant inflows since December 2015 and the category's greatest monthly inflows in at least a decade. On the bottom-flowing list in May, diversified emerging markets saw the most outflows of $2.7 billion followed by mid-cap value, with outflows of $2.5 billion .

, , and . Notably for large-growth funds, it was the group's first significant inflows since and the category's greatest monthly inflows in at least a decade. On the bottom-flowing list in May, diversified emerging markets saw the most outflows of followed by mid-cap value, with outflows of . Among top U.S. fund families, iShares/BlackRock led for the second consecutive month, with $14.9 billion in combined inflows and $13.1 billion coming from iShares alone. Vanguard followed with $10.7 billion .

in combined inflows and coming from iShares alone. Vanguard followed with . Among all U.S. open-end mutual funds and ETFs, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF had the highest inflows of $5.5 billion in May. World-allocation fund T. Rowe Price Real Assets was one of the only active funds among the top 10 funds, with inflows of $1.9 billion . On the bottom-flowing list in May, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets had the greatest outflows at $2.7 billion , followed by Fidelity Low-Priced Stock, Morningstar Analyst Rating™ of Silver, with $1.4 billion in outflows.

To view the complete report, please click here.

