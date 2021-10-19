Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Fund Flows for September 2021

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows for September 2021. Long-term mutual funds and ETFs had $58 billion of inflows in September, their lowest intake since October 2020 when they gathered $15 billion.

Morningstar's report about U.S. fund flows for September 2021 is available here. Highlights from the report include:

Consistent with the broader shift in favor of index-tracking U.S. equity strategies, passive U.S. equity funds had $12.5 billion of inflows in September, while active funds had outflows of $20.0 billion . U.S. equity funds' overall $7.4 billion outflow was the most among U.S. category groups.

of inflows in September, while active funds had outflows of . U.S. equity funds' overall outflow was the most among U.S. category groups. International-equity funds had inflows of $9.8 billion , compared to the category group's average monthly intake of $24 billion over the first eight months of 2021.

, compared to the category group's average monthly intake of over the first eight months of 2021. Funds with sustainability mandates incorporated into their prospectuses, as measured by Morningstar, had inflows of $3.8 billion in September. Sustainable U.S. equity funds gathered $1.6 billion , bringing their year-to-date intake to $25.7 billion , equal to more than half the inflows into U.S. equity funds without an explicit focus on sustainability. As of September, sustainable funds within the international-equity and sector-equity category groups posted trailing 12-month organic growth rates of 57% and 122%, respectively.

in September. Sustainable U.S. equity funds gathered , bringing their year-to-date intake to , equal to more than half the inflows into U.S. equity funds without an explicit focus on sustainability. As of September, sustainable funds within the international-equity and sector-equity category groups posted trailing 12-month organic growth rates of 57% and 122%, respectively. Taxable bond funds' $40 billion intake led all U.S. category groups for the sixth consecutive month, with 70% of all long-term net flows in September. Their year-to-date intake of $464 billion more than doubled the next-closest, international-equity funds' $203 billion . Short-term bond funds led all taxable-bond funds by gathering $7.1 billion in September. Bank loan funds added $3.2 billion , their 10th consecutive month of inflows, and inflation-protected bond funds extended their streak of positive flows to 17 months after collecting $5.6 billion in September.

intake led all U.S. category groups for the sixth consecutive month, with 70% of all long-term net flows in September. Their year-to-date intake of more than doubled the next-closest, international-equity funds' . Short-term bond funds led all taxable-bond funds by gathering in September. Bank loan funds added , their 10th consecutive month of inflows, and inflation-protected bond funds extended their streak of positive flows to 17 months after collecting in September. Vanguard collected $19.8 billion in September, which marked its lowest monthly inflow of the year but still led all fund families for the 10th consecutive month. The firm's lineup of index funds represented the majority of September's intake and has now claimed over 90% of the firm's inflows year to date. Fidelity and iShares saw the second- and third-most inflows, respectively, with over $9 billion apiece in September.

The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $251 billion in assets under advisement and management as of June 30, 2021. The Company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

Morningstar's Manager Research Group consists of various wholly owned subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. including, but not limited to, Morningstar Research Services LLC. This press release is for informational purposes only; references to securities or a separately managed account investment strategy in this press release should not be considered an offer or solicitation to buy or sell the securities or to invest in accordance with that strategy.

©2021 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

MORN-R

Media Contact:

Landon Hudson, +1 312 696-6037 or [email protected]

SOURCE Morningstar, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.morningstar.com

