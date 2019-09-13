Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Flows for August 2019

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows for August 2019. Overall, passive U.S. equity funds saw approximately $900.0 million in outflows while active U.S. equity funds had $18.9 billion in outflows. Morningstar estimates net flow for mutual funds by computing the change in assets not explained by the performance of the fund, and net flow for U.S. ETFs shares outstanding and reported net assets.

Morningstar's report about U.S. fund flows for August is available here. Highlights from the report include:

The Federal Reserve's July interest-rate cut didn't seem to help investor confidence as long-term open-end and exchange-traded funds had combined outflows of nearly $16.0 billion in August, the greatest outflows since December 2018 . Every major U.S. category group—except commodities—saw a decline in inflows or an increase in outflows compared with July.

in August, the greatest outflows since . Every major U.S. category group—except commodities—saw a decline in inflows or an increase in outflows compared with July. Money-market funds were a likely beneficiary of these long-term outflows with $80.0 billion in inflows, even though the Federal Reserve's July interest-rate cut will reduce the yield on such funds. Money-market funds have collected nearly $300.0 billion year to date, the best since 2008.

in inflows, even though the Federal Reserve's July interest-rate cut will reduce the yield on such funds. Money-market funds have collected nearly year to date, the best since 2008. Passive U.S. equity assets passed active U.S. equity assets by about $25.0 billion . As a result, passive share of U.S. equity open-end and ETF assets was 50.15% versus 49.85% for active funds. Over the past 10 years, active U.S. equity funds have had $1.3 trillion in outflows and their passive counterparts nearly $1.4 trillion in inflows.

. As a result, passive share of U.S. equity open-end and ETF assets was 50.15% versus 49.85% for active funds. Over the past 10 years, active U.S. equity funds have had in outflows and their passive counterparts nearly in inflows. Among category groups, taxable-bond funds led with $16.3 billion in inflows, but this was the group's second-lowest total of the year. Credit-oriented high-yield and bank-loan funds had approximately $8.9 billion in combined outflows. Municipal-bond funds inflows remained strong with $9.1 billion .

in inflows, but this was the group's second-lowest total of the year. Credit-oriented high-yield and bank-loan funds had approximately in combined outflows. Municipal-bond funds inflows remained strong with . Commodities precious-metals funds had $4.7 billion in inflows, the most since February 2016 . This surge might reflect investor fears of potential inflation following the Federal Reserve's July interest-rate cut.

in inflows, the most since . This surge might reflect investor fears of potential inflation following the Federal Reserve's July interest-rate cut. Despite the rough month for U.S. equity funds, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index still led all funds with $6.3 billion in inflows. Vanguard Total International Stock Index followed with $5.7 billion in inflows. Both currently have a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ of Gold.

