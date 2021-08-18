Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Flows for July 2021

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows for July 2021. Long-term mutual funds and ETFs gathered $72 billion in July, a modest intake relative to the average pace of $121 billion per month in the first half of 2021.

Morningstar's report about U.S. fund flows for July 2021 is available here. Highlights from the report include:

Passively managed strategies pulled in $57 billion , mostly due to ETFs' $49 billion inflow, while actively managed funds collected about $15 billion .

, mostly due to ETFs' inflow, while actively managed funds collected about . Demand for international-equity funds remained strong in July as they collected $30 billion , marking their ninth consecutive month of inflows.

, marking their ninth consecutive month of inflows. Taxable-bond funds gathered $33 billion in July. While that was the most among category groups, it was their lowest intake since March 2020 when they shed $242 billion.

in July. While that was the most among category groups, it was their lowest intake since March 2020 when they shed $242 billion. U.S. equity funds posted their first month of outflows since January as they bled $7.2 billion , though they had already lost momentum following a record intake in March.

, though they had already lost momentum following a record intake in March. Various sector-equity funds focused on value stocks suffered outflows in July after collecting strong inflows during the first six months of the year.

Funds focused on sustainability continued to gather assets at a healthy rate. After collecting about $14 billion in 2019, they picked up $52 billion in 2020 and have raked in over $45 billion in just the first seven months of 2021.

