Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Flows for June 2021

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows for June 2021. Long-term mutual funds and ETFs gathered $106 billion in June, up from May's $83 billion. Through the first six months of the year, investors added $722 billion into those funds, the largest semiannual total in Morningstar data going back to 1993 and far ahead of the next highest mark of $394 billion from the first half of 2017.

Morningstar's report about U.S. fund flows for June 2021 is available here. Additional highlights from the report include:

Taxable-bond funds gathered $48 billion in June, the highest total among category groups.

in June, the highest total among category groups. U.S. equity funds brought in $18 billion after two consecutive months of near-flat net flows.

after two consecutive months of near-flat net flows. International equity funds gathered $20 billion in June and have collected $125 billion over the trailing 12 months, the most of any equity category group.

in June and have collected over the trailing 12 months, the most of any equity category group. Alternative and nontraditional equity funds took in modest amounts relative to larger category groups, but compared with their asset bases, they have posted the highest organic growth rates so far in 2021.

Passively managed strategies pulled in $81 billion , mostly due to ETFs' $78 billion haul. Actively managed funds, by contrast, gathered only $25 billion .

, mostly due to ETFs' haul. Actively managed funds, by contrast, gathered only . Inflation-protected bond funds saw their 14th consecutive month of inflows in June with a $5.7 billion intake, while bank-loan funds gathered $4.2 billion , marking their seventh consecutive month of inflows.

