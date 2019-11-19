Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Flows for October 2019

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows for October 2019. Morningstar estimates net flow for mutual funds by computing the change in assets not explained by the performance of the fund, and net flow for U.S. ETFs using changes in shares outstanding. At the end of October, the Federal Reserve cut rates for the third time in 2019, but despite lower yields, money market inflows still overwhelmed long-term inflows, $75.3 billion versus $29.0 billion.

Morningstar's report about U.S. fund flows for October is available here. Highlights from the report include:

Investors continue to cut risk, with taxable-bond and municipal-bond funds the only long-term category groups receiving significant inflows: $41.5 billion and $8.4 billion , respectively. In another indication of risk-aversion, investors contributed $40.4 billion to the least-volatile quartile of long-term funds while pulling $14.3 billion from the most-volatile quartile.

and , respectively. In another indication of risk-aversion, investors contributed to the least-volatile quartile of long-term funds while pulling from the most-volatile quartile. In October, U.S. equity funds had outflows of $14.8 billion , taking year-to-date outflows to $36.4 billion . Despite one of the longest bull markets in history, investors have contributed just a net $59.8 billion to U.S. equity funds over the past 10 years.

, taking year-to-date outflows to . Despite one of the longest bull markets in history, investors have contributed just a net to U.S. equity funds over the past 10 years. Reflecting the popularity of core bond strategies, Vanguard Total Bond Market Index, which holds a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ of Silver, led all funds with nearly $3.8 billion in inflows. Gold-rated SPDR S&P 500 ETF saw the most outflows in October, approximately $5.0 billion .

in inflows. Gold-rated SPDR S&P 500 ETF saw the most outflows in October, approximately . Among U.S. fund families, Vanguard continued to take market share with modest inflows of $9.9 billion in October and its total open-end and exchange-traded fund assets passed $5.0 trillion . Following Vanguard is Fidelity and American Funds, with approximately $1.7 trillion in assets each.

